State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State is unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time since 2016

For the first time in six years, the Penn State football program will go into a fall season unranked in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were receiving votes in the poll released on Monday and with 246 points came 11 points shy of No. 25 Houston. Only Iowa received more votes (248) among unranked teams in a top-25 headlined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss

Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hollidaysburg opens Little League regional tourney with win

Chase Link and Caleb Detrick had two hits apiece and Link threw four effective innings out of the bullpen as Hollidaysburg opened Little League play in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Washington DC - Northwest Washington. Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania representative, will play a second-round game Tuesday...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Brent Pry
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

