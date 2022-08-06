Read full article on original website
Penn State ‘snubbed’ in preseason coaches poll; how the Lions D will change under Manny Diaz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature analysis of Monday’s AFCA preseason Coaches Poll and an early expectation for what first-year coordinator Manny Diaz will bring to the Nittany Lions defense this fall. For the first time since 2016, Penn State went unranked in the preseason version of...
Penn State QB Sean Clifford worked ‘like a maniac’ in offseason; Manny Diaz talks Linebacker U expectations, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s thoughts on quarterback Sean Clifford and an update on one of the Lions’ most important position battles for the 2022 season. Clifford has made a series of big moves in the offseason, most of which have...
Could this change help Penn State Football ‘take that next step’?
There has been one constant that has held Penn State Football back over the past eight seasons: the offensive line. While there are certainly a variety of factors that go into the (lack of) success up front, one that has gotten thrown around has been the strength and conditioning program.
Trautwein recalls physical Florida OL he captained under Meyer, implies PSU unit needs same template | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Media days are notable occasions at Penn State because they are one of a small handful of occasions during which position coaches are officially available to reporters. On Saturday, among others, that meant Phil Trautwein. And he wore an understandably stern expression most of his 20...
Penn State is unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time since 2016
For the first time in six years, the Penn State football program will go into a fall season unranked in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were receiving votes in the poll released on Monday and with 246 points came 11 points shy of No. 25 Houston. Only Iowa received more votes (248) among unranked teams in a top-25 headlined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame.
Ex-Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal scores submission win in Dana White’s Contender Series debut
Bo Nickal wasted no time to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his young MMA career. On Tuesday night, the three-time national college champion wrestler for Penn State easily defeated Zachary Borrego, submitting his opponent with a rear-naked choke in 1:02 on Dana White’s Contender Series. To...
Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss
Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
Hollidaysburg opens Little League regional tourney with win
Chase Link and Caleb Detrick had two hits apiece and Link threw four effective innings out of the bullpen as Hollidaysburg opened Little League play in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Washington DC - Northwest Washington. Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania representative, will play a second-round game Tuesday...
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Driver killed after crashing motorcycle in Bedford County, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report. The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed […]
Pa. woman used ‘spellbook’ pages to set car on fire: police
A Somerset County woman, known to practice witchcraft, set fire to a car last month, according to police. Although a spellbook was involved, magic is not suspected in the arson. 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is charged with reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault in Cambria County, according to...
