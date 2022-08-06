ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man arrested after stolen vehicle from Hampton, stolen Virginia Beach gun found

YORKTOWN, Va. - A Hampton man was arrested Saturday morning after police found him in the backseat of a stolen car with other stolen items.

While a deputy was patrolling around 4:09 a.m, they saw a man in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend possibly going through a parked vehicle. The man then ran behind a building.

The deputy described the person he saw as a black man wearing black clothing, with sagging pants that showed gray underwear. Other deputies then responded to the area to assist and found the man in the backseat of a vehicle nearby that returned stolen out of Hampton.

Upon processing the vehicle a handgun and other stolen items were located, according to deputies. The gun was confirmed to have been stolen a few months ago out of Virginia Beach. The owner of the stolen vehicle was notified, responded to the location, and confirmed that the items in the vehicle did not belong to him.

30-year-old Darryl Marcellus Parker, Jr., was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with Auto, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of Stolen Goods. He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the YPSO tip line at 757-890-4999. If you have any video from the area you are asked to email it to shield@yorkcounty.gov .

