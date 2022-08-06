Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Community to Travel Sober
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Lieutenant Eric Little said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Downey, CA: Off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed in a parking lot.
Source: Monterey Park Police Department (Information) Pictures: KABC 7 (Courtesy) Downey, California: An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed in a parking lot on Monday, August 8th, 2022. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. P.T. in a parking lot in front of a gym...
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer fatally shot in Downey identified as 26-year-old
The Monterey Park police officer who was fatally shot while off-duty in Downey has been identified as 26-year-old Officer Gardiel Solorio.
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, August 1 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 1, 2022. Suspicious Subject –...
glendaleca.gov
Two Arrested for Identity Theft
On August 8, 2022, just after 5:00am, Glendale PD patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Concord St. regarding a potential vehicle burglary. While enroute, officers were given a suspect description of a male who was observed pulling on car door handles. Upon arrival, an officer located 26-year-old John Timchula of Pasadena behind a row of bushes nearby. Officers contacted Timchula and conducted a consensual search of his vehicle that was parked nearby. Inside of the vehicle, officers located approximately 20 credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook with a lock, filled with personal identifying information for 24 different individuals. While searching the vehicle, 38-year-old Lindsey Swoapmullins of Powhatan, Virginia approached officers. During the investigation, officers learned that Timchula and Swoapmullins had been in the area together and she was aware of the credit cards and notebook found in the vehicle. Ultimately, Timchula and Swoapmullins were both arrested and booked for identity theft.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
NBC Los Angeles
Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree
A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Sunland man suspected in Canoga Park woman's fatal stabbing arrested in Dana Point
Police say they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman who was found stabbed in Canoga Park early Sunday morning.Oscar Valenzuela, 40, of Sunland, was arrested on the southbound 5 Freeway near Dana Point after having run out of gas on Sunday night. He was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, who had knowledge about incident, according to the LAPD.Valenzuela was identified by the LAPD as the sole suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Elisa Lopez. She was found with multiple stab wounds in the 6900 block of Canoga Avenue Sunday morning and pronounced dead at the scene, and it was unclear if she had been stabbed inside or outside her vehicle. Witnesses told investigators that her assailant drove away from the area in her vehicle, a green 2003 Ford Expedition.The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.Valenzuela has been booked on suspicion of murder, and is being held on $2 million bail. A court date was not scheduled as of Monday morning.Anyone with more information about the stabbing can contact LAPD homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 8, 2021)…Probe Continues Into Deadly Huntington Beach Shooting
One Year Ago Today (August 8, 2021)…The investigation continued into a shooting at a home in Huntington Beach that left a real estate professional dead and three other adults — including the alleged killer — wounded amid a reported family dispute. No arrests have been made yet...
Huntington Beach police chase ends in fiery crash, discovery of cut catalytic converters
A police chase in Huntington Beach came to a fiery end with a surprise discovery - cut catalytic converters and saws.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
Teen, father arrested in connection with fatal collision in La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested today in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said.
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
Fiery freeway crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County; pilot talks
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
