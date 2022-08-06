ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Community to Travel Sober

As the summer travel season wraps up, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Lieutenant Eric Little said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, August 1 to August 7, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 1, 2022. Suspicious Subject –...
CYPRESS, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
glendaleca.gov

Two Arrested for Identity Theft

On August 8, 2022, just after 5:00am, Glendale PD patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Concord St. regarding a potential vehicle burglary. While enroute, officers were given a suspect description of a male who was observed pulling on car door handles. Upon arrival, an officer located 26-year-old John Timchula of Pasadena behind a row of bushes nearby. Officers contacted Timchula and conducted a consensual search of his vehicle that was parked nearby. Inside of the vehicle, officers located approximately 20 credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook with a lock, filled with personal identifying information for 24 different individuals. While searching the vehicle, 38-year-old Lindsey Swoapmullins of Powhatan, Virginia approached officers. During the investigation, officers learned that Timchula and Swoapmullins had been in the area together and she was aware of the credit cards and notebook found in the vehicle. Ultimately, Timchula and Swoapmullins were both arrested and booked for identity theft.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree

A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting

DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Sunland man suspected in Canoga Park woman's fatal stabbing arrested in Dana Point

Police say they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman who was found stabbed in Canoga Park early Sunday morning.Oscar Valenzuela, 40, of Sunland, was arrested on the southbound 5 Freeway near Dana Point after having run out of gas on Sunday night. He was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, who had knowledge about incident, according to the LAPD.Valenzuela was identified by the LAPD as the sole suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Elisa Lopez. She was found with multiple stab wounds in the 6900 block of Canoga Avenue Sunday morning and pronounced dead at the scene, and it was unclear if she had been stabbed inside or outside her vehicle. Witnesses told investigators that her assailant drove away from the area in her vehicle, a green 2003 Ford Expedition.The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.Valenzuela has been booked on suspicion of murder, and is being held on $2 million bail. A court date was not scheduled as of Monday morning.Anyone with more information about the stabbing can contact LAPD homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.
DANA POINT, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. 
COSTA MESA, CA

