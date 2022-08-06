GOLDSBORO – There were no tassels to turn. Loose orange tops and bottoms replaced formal robes. Instead of a grand hall, the graduates sat in grey plastic chairs along an austere cement block wall. Every movement of their hands as they looked at their documents was made in pairs, their handcuffs reminding them that they had accomplished this thing even though they were behind bars. In those score sheets and certificates, one group of Wayne County inmates saw a future beyond crime and incarceration with their new high school diplomas.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO