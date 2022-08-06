ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
Walk Part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in New Bern

Does North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) look too daunting to hike?. Carolina Nature Coalition is offering you a chance to walk a portion of the trail, right here, in New Bern. Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager for Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and Michael Schachter, President of CNC, will...
Craven Concerts Series Lineup Starts with Together Again

September 23, 2022 — Back by popular demand, local singers Alisa Mike and John Van Dyke along with special guests Emir Garcia and Jessica Cruz will share the stage for Craven Concert’s opening act for the 2022-2023 season. These artists are well known for their contributions to New Bern’s music and theatre scene. Craven Concerts brought them together onstage for the first time in 2021. They will AGAIN take the stage in 2022 and present an evening of cabaret, Broadway, jazz and popular music.
Detention Center Inmates Earn Diplomas

GOLDSBORO – There were no tassels to turn. Loose orange tops and bottoms replaced formal robes. Instead of a grand hall, the graduates sat in grey plastic chairs along an austere cement block wall. Every movement of their hands as they looked at their documents was made in pairs, their handcuffs reminding them that they had accomplished this thing even though they were behind bars. In those score sheets and certificates, one group of Wayne County inmates saw a future beyond crime and incarceration with their new high school diplomas.
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman

- A 26-year-old boater suffered a concussion Friday, Aug. 5 after a large spotted eagle stingray launched itself from the water and collided with her in the Morehead City Channel. The passenger's mother, Genevive Francis, was driving the vessel with her family on board when the incident happened. Francis explained...
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022

Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
