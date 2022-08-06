Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’ Moonshine locally made in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern area. Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, owners of The Garage and other local businesses, saw some brewing equipment up for auction in Raleigh. “We saw it and I was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbernnow.com
Walk Part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in New Bern
Does North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) look too daunting to hike?. Carolina Nature Coalition is offering you a chance to walk a portion of the trail, right here, in New Bern. Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager for Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and Michael Schachter, President of CNC, will...
newbernnow.com
Craven Concerts Series Lineup Starts with Together Again
September 23, 2022 — Back by popular demand, local singers Alisa Mike and John Van Dyke along with special guests Emir Garcia and Jessica Cruz will share the stage for Craven Concert’s opening act for the 2022-2023 season. These artists are well known for their contributions to New Bern’s music and theatre scene. Craven Concerts brought them together onstage for the first time in 2021. They will AGAIN take the stage in 2022 and present an evening of cabaret, Broadway, jazz and popular music.
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
WITN
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
Recap of the New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – June 28, 2022
The June 28, 2022 of the Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana...
jocoreport.com
Detention Center Inmates Earn Diplomas
GOLDSBORO – There were no tassels to turn. Loose orange tops and bottoms replaced formal robes. Instead of a grand hall, the graduates sat in grey plastic chairs along an austere cement block wall. Every movement of their hands as they looked at their documents was made in pairs, their handcuffs reminding them that they had accomplished this thing even though they were behind bars. In those score sheets and certificates, one group of Wayne County inmates saw a future beyond crime and incarceration with their new high school diplomas.
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
WITN
North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees. NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer,...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman
- A 26-year-old boater suffered a concussion Friday, Aug. 5 after a large spotted eagle stingray launched itself from the water and collided with her in the Morehead City Channel. The passenger's mother, Genevive Francis, was driving the vessel with her family on board when the incident happened. Francis explained...
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
Comments / 0