Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP lodge officially endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor Monday. Bailey said it was an honor to receive the endorsement with three months left before the General Election. Both organizations also announced their backing of Tom DeVore for Attorney General.
Rain Ending/Partial Clearing PM
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will come to an end early this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing this evening and overnight. High pressure building into the upper Midwest should provide us with plenty of warm sunshine through the rest of the week. Conditions will be quiet and uneventful, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period. Look for a few clouds passing through during the weekend.
Islamic Center of the QC provides backpacks to community
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities gave away 120 backpacks to the community. The Islamic Center of the QC gave away backpacks and ice cream to families to prepare for the school year. About eight volunteers helped distribute the backpacks throughout the afternoon. Farida...
Morning showers and storms
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A cold front is pushing through the area today and ahead of it scattered showers and storms are popping up. Areas north of highway 30 that saw heavy rain yesterday will see more heavy rain today leading to a localized flash flood threat. Storms will be most prevalent this morning before the front pushes through. Once the front is east of our area rain will end and NW winds will pick up leading to an afternoon high near 80º. The rest of the week will be quiet with sunshine each day and highs in the mid 80s.
Still cool Tuesday despite sunny skies
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a much quieter start Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s, which is slightly cooler than normal for this time of August. We will have another...
