Pets

Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl

So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark. “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”
DoYouRemember?

Breaking: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73. She had been battling stage 4 cancer for a third time. The news was confirmed by her husband. It has been reported that Olivia Newton-John, best known for starring in the hit musical movie Grease, has died at the age of 73. She had been battling her third bout of cancer. Her husband released the following statement:
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Fatherly

Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video

Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
E! News

E! News

