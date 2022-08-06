ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'

Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca not a violation of NFL's drug policy, league says

Aaron Rodgers' use of the hallucinogenic drink, ayahuasca, isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy, according to the league. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that the herbal drink, most commonly used by countries in the Amazon, would not have triggered a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox News

Fox News

