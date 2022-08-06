ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

By the side of the highway: Former home of Mount Carmel Church busy again

WORCESTER — The spot that was home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for nine decades is being reworked into a 370-unit apartment complex. The site has been busy in recent weeks, with wrecking crews clearing away the brick community center and a large crane lifting sections of a parking garage into place. Travelers on adjacent Interstate 290 have been able to watch the progress.
WORCESTER, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Aug. 8

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Remembrances of past military events are what keeps the attention of veterans at the monthly...
HOPKINTON, MA
nhbr.com

Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing

Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
MERRIMACK, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Hopkinton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Family Day, Health Fair set for Sept. 17

This fall is shaping up to be a busy one in Hopkinton, as events resume in full force after taking a break or scaling down during the pandemic. One particular day should be especially memorable, as on Saturday, Sept. 17, Hopkinton Family Day returns from a two-year absence, with plans to bring back the fireworks show that drew rave reviews when it debuted in 2017. (The fireworks were canceled in 2019 due to concerns about eastern equine encephalitis.)
HOPKINTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant#Ems#Acls
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation

Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials. “We are committed to supporting the...
BROOKLINE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

Thank You for Thanking Us: BPD Officer Recognized for Pulling Double Duty While Dog Sitting

Thank You for Thanking Us: The images above were taken from a video that was sent to the Boston Police Department by a grateful passerby earlier today. The videographer stated that she watched in delight as the officer offered to “doggy sit” as a customer went into a bakery to pick up a to-go order, adding “Dogs are notoriously good judges of character, so the pup and police officer became fast friends.” The officer and his new K-9 companion got to share a few moments together on a hot day in the city before they each had to go on their ways.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
HOLYOKE, MA
WCVB

Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research

WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
PROVINCETOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy