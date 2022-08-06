ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
WacoTrib.com

Baylor No. 10 in coaches preseason football poll

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor continued to get a great deal of respect as the Bears were picked No. 10 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The Bears were among four Big 12 teams to make the poll, joining No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas. The Longhorns were the only Big 12 team to receive a first-place vote.
WACO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend

Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
WACO, TX
baylor.edu

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Blake Burleson: Tense community speaks out on abortion issue

On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up at the Convention Center to attend the city council meeting. Though a “Grace Act” that would effectively decriminalize abortion in Waco was not on the council’s agenda, opponents and supporters of the proposal by District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer came to voice their opinion. The crowd was so large that security asked us to move into an adjoining overflow room.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco officials weigh tax exemption measures for affordable housing

City officials on Tuesday presented Waco City Council with a new way to bring affordable housing to the area. Formation of a public facility corporation, a nonprofit entity that cities can form under Texas law, would allow the city to offer tax exemptions to developers who build affordable housing on city land, Housing Director Galen Price said. Developers would instead pay fees that would make up the difference in missing tax revenue over time, Price said.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor defensive ends expect sacks to keep coming

The Baylor pass rushers kept coming in waves, smothering Ole Miss quarterbacks Matt Corral and Luke Altmyer. The Sugar Bowl turned into the Sack Bowl. The Bears amassed 10 sacks in their 21-7 win on New Year’s Day, ending any chance for the Rebels to rally. While the Bears don’t expect double-digit sacks every game, they plan to produce a pass rush again that will alter games and keep quarterbacks running for their lives.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
KILLEEN, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?

Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KILLEEN, TX

