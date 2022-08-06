Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
fox44news.com
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor No. 10 in coaches preseason football poll
Defending Big 12 champion Baylor continued to get a great deal of respect as the Bears were picked No. 10 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The Bears were among four Big 12 teams to make the poll, joining No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas. The Longhorns were the only Big 12 team to receive a first-place vote.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
Baylor and Texas A&M both in the top-10 in first coaches poll of the season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor and Texas A&M are just few weeks away from their respective season openers with high expectations for the 2022 football season. Further proof of that point came on Monday, when both programs earned their way into the top-10 of the first coaches poll of the season. Jimbo Fisher’s […]
baylor.edu
Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend
Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WacoTrib.com
Blake Burleson: Tense community speaks out on abortion issue
On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up at the Convention Center to attend the city council meeting. Though a “Grace Act” that would effectively decriminalize abortion in Waco was not on the council’s agenda, opponents and supporters of the proposal by District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer came to voice their opinion. The crowd was so large that security asked us to move into an adjoining overflow room.
Waco woman donates kidney, still looks to give back more
The National Kidney Foundation found there are currently 121,678 people waiting for organ transplants in the United States.
WacoTrib.com
Waco officials weigh tax exemption measures for affordable housing
City officials on Tuesday presented Waco City Council with a new way to bring affordable housing to the area. Formation of a public facility corporation, a nonprofit entity that cities can form under Texas law, would allow the city to offer tax exemptions to developers who build affordable housing on city land, Housing Director Galen Price said. Developers would instead pay fees that would make up the difference in missing tax revenue over time, Price said.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor defensive ends expect sacks to keep coming
The Baylor pass rushers kept coming in waves, smothering Ole Miss quarterbacks Matt Corral and Luke Altmyer. The Sugar Bowl turned into the Sack Bowl. The Bears amassed 10 sacks in their 21-7 win on New Year’s Day, ending any chance for the Rebels to rally. While the Bears don’t expect double-digit sacks every game, they plan to produce a pass rush again that will alter games and keep quarterbacks running for their lives.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
News Channel 25
Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
