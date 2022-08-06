ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Ellsworth Kelly's 'Austin' at Blanton Museum of Art closing for cleaning

AUSTIN, Texas — Ellsworth Kelly's beloved "Austin" exhibit at the Blanton Museum of Art is temporarily closing for cleaning. The Blanton announced Monday that the building is closing because black streaks of mold have developed on the limestone exterior, a "common occurrence on limestone buildings on the UT campus." The museum said rainwater and moisture feed this mold.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Blue Lacy restaurant at Origin Hotel Austin

There's a new boutique hotel in Mueller and it's not just for humans, there's also a few amenities for the four-legged members of the family as well. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Business
Buda, TX
Business
Local
Texas Entertainment
flicksandfood.com

The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission

The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock

From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In Theater#Heart And Soul#Golf Ball#Linus Business#Business Industry#Doc S Diner#Doc S Drive In
KVUE

Barton Springs celebrates 30th anniversary of Save Our Springs ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the election that approved Save Our Springs (SOS), a citizen-led ordinance to protect Barton Springs' water quality and quantity. The Austin American-Statesman reported that SOS resulted from environmentalists' three-year fight against a potential development they believed would hurt Barton Creek's...
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!

There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

South Korean Bakery Chain Paris Baguette Opens in Austin

South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its first Austin location this month. The 110 Jacob Fontaine Lane bakery debuted in the Highland neighborhood on August 4. The chain’s known for its Korean and French baked goods — fruit and cream-filled brioches, mochi doughnuts, red bean buns, croissants, tarts, pain aux raisins, egg tarts, and so much more. Then there are the prettily decorated decadent cakes, available by the slice or whole, as well as different types of bread, such as baguettes (duh), milk bread, and croissant loaves.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy