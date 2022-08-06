ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

HIGHLIGHTS: Saints conclude Week 2 as first preseason game approaches

By Aaron S. Lee
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQSHH_0h7aziDl00

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints were forced to cut their public outdoor practice short due to lightning Saturday morning and finish Day 10 of their 2022 Training Camp within the team’s indoor facility on Airline Drive in Metairie.

A select group of fans and Saints family members were allowed to watch the conclusion of practice, which wrapped at approximately 11 a.m.

Fall camp underway at South Alabama, QB battle already heating up

For the second straight day, the Saints placed a priority on red zone play.

“The execution overall, on both sides of the ball, has been good,” said first-year head coach Dennis Allen following practice. “I think you’ve seen some back and forth between each group, and I think that’s good.”

The Saints will take off on Sunday for the second straight week, before returning for the start of Week 3 on Monday. New Orleans will play the Texans in Houston next Saturday (Aug. 13), but according to first-year head coach Dennis Allen, there has been no real preparation for that game at this time.

“That’s been the furthest thing from my thought process right now,” said Allen. “Today I was worried, ‘let’s just get through this practice today’ and see how we can get better in certain areas … and as we get into next week, we’ll start thinking about what we want to do and how we want to see guys play and what we want to get accomplished out of these preseason games.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Metairie, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
WKRG News 5

Man convicted for stabbing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body on street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keedrin Coppage, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times and leaving her body at the corner of a Memphis intersection, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened in January 2020. A press release states Coppage became angry and aggressive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday

UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#Texans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Airline Drive#Qb
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teens face attempted murder charges for Crestview shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police have an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder. Police said more young adults are facing charges. Crestview police issued a warrant for Taeya Rashell Hinton in June after a wild gun-filled night in Crestview. Police said a Snapchat video on May 7, 2022, showed Hinton with a gun threatening […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police

UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Niceville K-9 officer killed in car crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Niceville Police Department have confirmed that one of their K-9s has died after he and his handler were involved in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. According to police, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson and K-9 Officer Blue were reporting for duty on Sunday when the crash occurred. The […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident

UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Serigny Drive, subject may have acted in self-defense

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Mobile Police released new information about a shooting that happened Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Faure Drive E. and Serigny Drive. Officers were called to the scene and found a 38-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators believe that the subject […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for mother’s murder in 2017

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 8, for strangling his mother and stealing her credit cards. Clark Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the murder of Kay Raines, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Clark […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy