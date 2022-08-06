Read full article on original website
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back. According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
ESPN
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels ends speculation over potential Josh Jacobs trade
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels put an end to speculation Monday that former Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was being showcased for a possible trade by playing so many snaps in the team's preseason opener. "We have a lot of confidence in J.J.," McDaniels...
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers’ first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL wants one-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
The NFL confirmed last week that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey had been selected to hear the league's appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson issued by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It's widely been...
Yardbarker
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
AthlonSports.com
49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game
This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Yardbarker
Is James Cook Buffalo’s back of the future?
The Bills drafted James Cook with the 63rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has already impressed at training camp, according to Bleacher Report. Cook is an explosive back with speed to burn out of Georgia and is also the younger brother of Vikings’ star RB Dalvin Cook. This is what NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had to say on Cook’s game prior to the draft:
Yardbarker
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
