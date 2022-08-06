Effective: 2022-08-09 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Columbia County through 100 AM EDT At 1210 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Five Points, or 10 miles northeast of Lake City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City and Five Points. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO