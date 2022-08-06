Update, 11:20 p.m.: At a press conference held shortly after 11 p.m., Butler Twp. Chief John Porter said Stephen Marlow, 39, the primary suspect identified in the case, was now in custody after being captured in Lawrence, Kansas shortly before 10 p.m.

Porter said arrangements to extradite Marlow are underway.

The four victims killed in a Butler Township neighborhood Friday morning have been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. Police found multiple crime scenes with four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims are identified as 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva Knox of Hardwicke Place. The two were husband and wife.

A 41-year-old mother, Sarah Anderson, and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla Anderson, were also identified as victims of the shooting.

At a Saturday press conference, Vandalia school superintendent Robert O'Leary said Kayla was described by those who knew her best as a ray of light who was a friend to many.

At the press conference, Butler Twp. Chief John Porter said Stephen Marlow, 39, is still the main suspect in the shooting.

Porter said the videos of Marlow saying "disturbing" statements circulating on social media were created following the shooting.

Porter said if he could speak directly to Marlow, he would ask him to turn himself in.

"You have the ability to end this peacefully. We want to end this peacefully. Please call 911 and turn yourself in," Porter said.

The FBI's Cincinnati office is assisting in the investigation with Butler Township Police.

Marlow is believed to have fled the state heading west on Interstate 70 in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV bearing Ohio license plate JES9806.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mom, 15-year-old daughter among four killed in Butler Township Friday, suspect now in custody