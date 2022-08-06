Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals ticked back up since last week, but testing-positivity rates declined, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Thursday through Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from...
spectrumnews1.com
Inmates boycotting Men’s Central Jail commissary food prices
LOS ANGELES — Some inmates are boycotting the commissary at Men’s Central Jail to protest rising food and toiletry prices, according to inmates and family members. The jail provides meals, but inmates say without the commissary to supplement their diet, they go hungry. The price increases have especially...
spectrumnews1.com
Nurse in deadly LA crash facing 6 murder charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain- reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder.
spectrumnews1.com
Airplane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — A single-engine airplane experiencing engine trouble crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday, triggering a fire from which the plane's occupants narrowly escaped unharmed. The forced landing involving the six-seat Piper Cherokee PA-32-300 occurred at 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Lincoln...
spectrumnews1.com
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
spectrumnews1.com
Off-duty officer shot, killed in Downey identified
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym was identified Tuesday as a 26-year-old rookie just weeks out of the academy, while investigators continued a dragnet in search of the person or people responsible for the killing.
spectrumnews1.com
Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire
WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
