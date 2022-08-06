ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office have tested positive to COVID-19.

“Cameron County remains categorized as high under the Community Level Index,” said Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

COVID-19 community levels aim to guide people make preventive measures and decisions based on the area they reside in.

“Precautionary measures are strongly encouraged when out in public,” stated Treviño. “Please follow any safeguards and recommendations to continue protecting yourselves and each other.”

The Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking the appropriate steps to keep their employees and the public safe.

ValleyCentral

328 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 300 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 328 new cases, 85 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 241 probable reports based on antigen testing and 2 self-reports from at-home testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,275. The county […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

South Texas Health System announces new patient tower

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients. The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road. Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Rep. Flores announces $5M for Harlingen corridor project

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Harlingen a discretionary grant of $5,020,730. The news release said the grant will go towards the city’s Commerce Street Corridor. The planning project will fund the redesign and preliminary engineering of the corridor. “When this […]
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Water rate amendment approved

The Brownsville City Commission approved the first hearing to amend water and sewer rate changes to El Jardin Water Supply Corporation. “The [Brownsville Public Utilities Board] is requesting the city commission to amend section 102-114 subsection b of the court ordinances to adopt new rates for El Jardin Water Supply Corporation,” Chief Financial Officer at BPUB Miguel A. Perez said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The updated rates for El Jardin Water Supply Corporation incorporate the same water rate increases that were previously approved by the city commission.”
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP hosts active shooter training with Los Fresnos CISD

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S Customs and Border Protection is partnering up with Los Fresnos CISD Police to better prepare officers for an active shooter situation. LFCISD Deputy Superintended Jimmy McDonough tells ValleyCentral that the main goal for these sessions is for different agencies to familiarize how to work together. “Drills create muscle memory; […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Low vision program donates vision aid to students

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One area students with visual impairments will receive life-changing visual assistive technology. 22 students in the Region One area were identified and referred to Sight Savers America by the Region One Office of Special Education, low vision experts and local teachers. Sight Savers America, a non-profit organization, provides eye care […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Storm water improvement project breaks ground in Hidalgo County

People who live in the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 area should soon be seeing flood relief. Ground was broken Monday on a storm water improvement project. The project extends from 83rd to 87th street in the Colonia Tejana residential area. "Some constituents came to us some time ago," Hidalgo County...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD hiring bus drivers

Brownsville Independent School District is looking to hire bus drivers. The district right now has 110 school bus drivers. They are looking to hire 40 more. The district is bumping pay for bus drivers in hopes of attracting applicants. Pay is $15 an hour.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Combes lifts tap water restriction

COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Combes public water system has taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed to its residents. On July 27, officials from Combes announced that people are required to boil their water prior to consumption and hygienic purposes. The city’s water system provided the Texas Commission on […]
COMBES, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
ValleyCentral

Free, reduced-price meals to eligible Harmony students

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harmony Public Schools announced free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines. On Aug. 1, 2022, Harmony Public Schools began distributing letters to the households of children in the district, said Harmony’s news release. The letters discuss eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
MISSION, TX
