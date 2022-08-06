Read full article on original website
OP/ED: Divergent Thoughts on STRs
About a year ago, four retired professionals pulled together to study the significant problems facing our city. Short term rentals (STRs) was only one of several issues studied. This research group dug deeply into Manzanita’s profile. We mapped out the STRs to understand the density issues and were alarmed to...
Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition: FREE Events Coming Up This Week – Aug. 10, Aug. 12 & Aug. 14
Attention Tillamook County! Here’s your opportunity to adopt a mile of coastline; our next free CoastWatch Orientation is happening on Wednesday, August 10 from 7:30-9:00AM. CoastWatch Program Director, Jesse Jones, will explain what and how CoastWatchers report on their miles and what community science projects are happening in the area.
UPDATE: Coast Guard, partner organizations conclude removal of pollution threats from sunken ferry in Astoria, OR
ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite...
Tillamook Police Investigates Assaults on Houseless Community by Group of High School Aged Youth
In the late evening hours of August 7th and into the early morning of August 8th, 2022, the Tillamook Police Department responded to multiple reports of several juveniles viciously attacking four local adult males. These males are struggling with a lack of housing in the City limits of Tillamook. The members of the Tillamook Police Department want everyone to know that any attack on innocent community members is taken very seriously. Tillamook Officers worked diligently around the clock to identify the three male youth offenders who are fifteen to sixteen years old. Due to their age, we are unable to provide any names at this time. We can share that one of the suspects had been placed into protective custody and transferred to the Oregon Youth Authority Facility in McMinnville, Oregon. Unfortunately, late this afternoon Tillamook Circuit Court Judge Hill ordered his release. The Tillamook Police Department has issued a warning about concern for the safety of those that are houseless, and the need for the community to support our most vulnerable populations. “We cannot even begin to express our shock and disappointment in this decision,” said Chief Ray Rau. “Our first concern is protecting innocent people in our community who are struggling with housing safe from further attacks.”
