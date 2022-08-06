Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’

Read full article on original website
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post
Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Luke Bryan Sets Record Straight After His Wife Says He Suffered Injury
Good news Luke Bryan fans, we’re happy to share that the Country megastar’s finger is doing just fine—despite what his wife shared on social media earlier this week. Bryan took to his Instagram account today (Aug 6) to tell the world that Caroline Bryan was up to her old tricks when she revealed that he broke his finger. And he’s begging everyone to stop spreading the fake news.
Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals
Luke Bryan is finding himself on the injured list right now as his wife Caroline… The post Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals appeared first on Outsider.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing
Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children
Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple
Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
Tony Rock Says His Brother Chris Rock Must Be Handsome Now To Be Dating White Actress, Lake Bell
Tony Rock is happy for his brother Chris Rock because people care about who he’s dating. Apparently, he said that people don’t care about who ugly guys are dating and white women don’t usually look at them. so he must be a catch. Chris Rock is said to be dating actress Lake Bell and Gary has all the tea on their relationship and more.
America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant dead at 41: Nolan Neal was found in his Nashville apartment after battle with substance abuse
Singer Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41. The crooner was found dead in the bedroom of his Nashville apartment on Monday, shared his cousin Dylan Seals with TMZ. The site also confirmed the death with the medical examiner in Nashville. The musician was best known as a...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’
Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
Nolan Neal Dies: New Details Emerge in the Death of ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star
On Monday, Nolan Neal, a talented musician and contestant on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, died at the young age of 41. His cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed the devastating news, reporting that Nolan was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. Sadly, his death followed a lengthy...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO
In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
Scotty McCreery can’t wipe the smile off his face after getting approval from George Strait
Scotty McCreery talks his single, ‘Damn Strait,’ climbing the charts, how he’s readying for fatherhood and more with Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour
'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson Reaches Major Life Milestone
Honey Boo Boo is officially a high school senior. PEOPLE reported that Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, posed for her last set of high school photos. Her elder sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird shared how proud she was of the special moment by posting the snaps on Instagram.
Simon Cowell Speaks Out About Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant’s Death
Weeks after former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal died at the age of 41 following an ongoing battle with substance abuse, Simon Cowell is opening up about the loss. Prior to “America’s Got Talent” live shows on Tuesday (August 9th), Simon Cowell opened up about Neal’s...
