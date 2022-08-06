Eastern Washington 'feels different' after first practice of training camp as young players step up

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO