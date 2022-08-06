Eastern Washington 'feels different' after first practice of training camp as young players step up

Read full article on original website
Coach Jake Dickert asks for 'big-time plays,' Cougars produce some: Notes and observations from Day 6 of Washington State fall camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the sixth day of fall camp in Pullman.
Cougar passing game clicks, then cracks from defensive line pressure: Notes and observations from Day 5 of WSU camp
Washington State will hold 25 fall-camp practices ahead of its season-opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first campaign under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the fifth day of fall camp in Pullman.
Shining a light on Washington State's up-and-coming young players through four days of fall camp
PULLMAN – Throughout the first four days of Washington State fall camp, we devoted most of our attention to the Cougs’ top talents – the veterans and established starters. Now, let’s shine a light on some of the WSU up-and-comers – early-preseason freshman standouts, under-the-radar rookies and...
Justin Powell receives waiver from NCAA to play at Washington State
Former Tennessee guard Justin Powell has reportedly received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately at Washington State. Powell was the fifth Tennessee player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when he did so in April 27. He followed freshman power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, senior guard Victor Bailey, freshman center Handje Tamba and freshman wing Quentin Diboundje.
State AG: Former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich files $25 million wrongful firing claim
Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich filed a $25 million tort claim in April against the university, alleging he was wrongfully terminated last year after failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rolovich was fired by the university in October after WSU denied his request...
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
Colfax Representative Olivia Ng Named Washington's 2022-23 Distinguished Young Woman, Clarkston's Boreson First Runner-Up
PULLMAN - Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington's representative to the 2023 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program. Olivia Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, was selected today (Aug. 6) as the state’s representative following the program Saturday afternoon at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus. The program awarded $10,000 in college scholarships during the event highlighting 10 high school seniors.
Washington State Patrol emphasizes patrols for WSU move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis. Speeding still...
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Neighbor helps stop spread of Spangle wheat field fire with tractor
SPANGLE, Wash. - John Spano was doing some yard work at his home in Spangle on Sunday when he saw smoke coming from a neighbor's property close by. "I just wanted to be a neighbor," Spano said. "Neighbors were in need, so I had some equipment that I thought would be useful and hooked it up and went over to help."
A HOT start to the work week brings another Excessive Heat Advisory to the Inland NW
Another heat advisory is among us, as temperatures are going to reach triple digits again by Tuesday in Spokane, and across the state. An Excessive Heat Advisory begins Monday at noon and is set to expire Tuesday at 11 p.m. Temperatures are reaching the high 90s Monday in Spokane, and into the triple digits by Tuesday.
When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King
If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving starting today
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
Coming in for a pit stop
Sebastian's Coffee and Pastries has opened in the former Medicine Man Pharmacy building at 1114 W. Ironwood Drive. Owner Travis White, a former executive chef in Seattle, named the business after his favorite Formula One and four-time world champion driver Sebastian Vettle. His menu includes artisan-roasted coffee and a rotating assortment of scratch-made pastries. White recently returned from Ukraine where he helped feed refugees at the Lviv train station.
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Chen…
Spokane cooling shelters to reopen ahead of more hot weather
The heat is coming back this week and Spokane's cooling shelters are reopening with extended hours. Here's where you can cool off.
Hot temps, isolated thunderstorms
Daytime highs set to pop into the upper 90’s and 100’s with extreme heat advisories and warnings are in place through 11 pm tonight. Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will likely produce some isolated thunderstorms and potentially dry lightning through Wednesday. Dry, hot conditions combined with lightning always brings the threat of now fire starts.
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
STCU passes quarter-million-member milestone while expanding into Idaho
The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...
