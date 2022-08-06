Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding...
kmvt
WA woman killed in I-84 crash near Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Washington woman is dead after rolling her car on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County. Idaho State Police say the accident happened Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 206. The driver of a Ford Focus was headed east when she drove into the median and rolled. She was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
kmvt
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/9/2022}
Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again. Miss Twin Falls Teen USA 2022 live on Rise and Shine. Miss Twin Falls Teen USA 2022 live on Rise and Shine. Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM...
kmvt
11-year-old boy collects nearly 6,000 stuffed toys for Ukrainian children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A Florida boy is on a mission to bring some comfort and joy to children in Ukraine. The 11-year-old is partnering with businesses and the YMCA to collect stuffed animals to send to kids from the war-torn country. By most accounts, Sage Goodall is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game
VERNAL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm’s magical postseason run continued Monday after a run-rule of Redmond, Oregon in the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). Minico 12, Redmond (OR) 2. The Storm will play Butte, Montana Tuesday at noon in the NWCART championship game....
kmvt
New IDOC grant aims to address mental health and substance abuse in individuals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Through the governor’s Leading Idaho Plan, the Idaho Department of Corrections was allocated 2.5 million dollars for a Pre-Prosecution Diversion Grant. This new program will be able to help those people who have encountered the justice system because of their mental health, or...
kmvt
High school football practice starts in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — August 8 marks the start of fall prep sports in Idaho, and some coaches got a head start. First-year Lighthouse Christian Head Coach Jason Smith wanted to get on the field as soon as the clock struck midnight on August 8, the first day a team can practice in the Gem State.
kmvt
Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here in the Magic Valley some schools are still dealing with teacher shortages, with the start of a new school year only a few weeks away. Cassia County has more than 5,000 students in its school district, and with the start of the school year a little more than two weeks away they are still short about six teachers.
Comments / 0