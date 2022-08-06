Read full article on original website
9 wounded in shooting outside an Ohio bar; Police looking for suspect
At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Police said eight men and one woman were wounded, mainly in the lower […]
1017thepoint.com
WERNLE RUNAWAY TO BE TRIED AS ADULT FOR APRIL ATTACK
(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
KMBC.com
Fugitive murder suspect arrested in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police arrested a man suspected of killing four people near Dayton, OH and then fleeing across several states. Officers say 39-year-old Stephen Marlow shot and killed the victims Friday. Police say several agencies led by the Cincinnatti branch of the FBI worked together to find...
myfox28columbus.com
Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
Fox 19
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
WKRC
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
2 adults, 3 juveniles taken to area hospitals after SUV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Two adults and three juveniles have been taken to area hospitals after an SUV crash in Darke County late Sunday. Darke County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Ohio 49 Sunday night. Crews responded to a crash with multiple injuries...
Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting
VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United...
