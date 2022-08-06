ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1017thepoint.com

WERNLE RUNAWAY TO BE TRIED AS ADULT FOR APRIL ATTACK

(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.
RICHMOND, IN
KMBC.com

Fugitive murder suspect arrested in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police arrested a man suspected of killing four people near Dayton, OH and then fleeing across several states. Officers say 39-year-old Stephen Marlow shot and killed the victims Friday. Police say several agencies led by the Cincinnatti branch of the FBI worked together to find...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Construction worker charged with assault at local school

A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Crime Scenes#Dangerous Man#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#Butler Township Police#Atf#Ford Edge#Cnn
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
The Associated Press

4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy