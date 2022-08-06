ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

#Everton#Sky Sports#Juventus
SPORTbible

Mikel Arteta delivered passionate team talk through video call before Manchester City match

Mikel Arteta, whilst recovering from COVID at home, delivered a passionate team talk ahead of his side’s clash against Manchester City. Throughout the 21/22 season, Arsenal were followed by cameras as they became the latest subject in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series, which will give fans a behind the scenes look at everything that went on at the club during that campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
