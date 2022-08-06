Read full article on original website
Related
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Manchester United told they should have re-signed Danny Welbeck this summer
Manchester United should have signed Danny Welbeck in the summer transfer window, according to former player Rio Ferdinand. Welbeck, who played for United between 2008-2014 started up front for Brighton and tormented Erik ten Hag’s defence to help seal a famous 2-1 win for Graham Potter’s side. The...
Karim Benzema keeps it real when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure in 2018
Karim Benzema has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him 'change his game' and become one of the most lethal forwards in world football. Benzema enjoyed the best campaign of his career last season as he scored a staggering 44 goals in all competitions. He played an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adrien Rabiot’s mum sets out transfer demand as Manchester United deal edges closer
Manchester United are closing in on a deal to bring Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to the club, all that is left is to discuss personal terms with the player’s representatives. The two clubs agreed a deal this week believed to be worth £15 million. However, the player’s agent...
Alexis Sanchez almost suffers the 'fastest injury ever after a transfer' at Marseille unveiling
Alexis Sanchez almost suffered an injury just hours after joining his new club Marseille - without being anywhere near a football pitch. Watch the video below:. The former Arsenal and Manchester United star is set to sign for the French club on a free transfer after Inter Milan terminated the Chilean's contract by mutual consent.
Ajax star Dusan Tadic 'injured in violent armed robbery' in Amsterdam
Ajax captain Dusan Tadic has been injured in a violent armed robbery near his home in Amsterdam, according to reports in the Netherlands. Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim Tadic was approached by two armed men with helmets on near his home in Van Eeghenstraat, in the south of the city.
Mikel Arteta delivered passionate team talk through video call before Manchester City match
Mikel Arteta, whilst recovering from COVID at home, delivered a passionate team talk ahead of his side’s clash against Manchester City. Throughout the 21/22 season, Arsenal were followed by cameras as they became the latest subject in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series, which will give fans a behind the scenes look at everything that went on at the club during that campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Things We Learned: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
Shrugging off their disappointing defeat in the Community Shield against Liverpool last weekend, both Manchester City and Erling Haaland kicked off the 2022/23 Premier League season with a statement 0-2 away win against West Ham. The latter certainly did not feel the pressure of all eyes being on him, as...
Erling Haaland admits he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne every night in hilarious Instagram interaction
Erling Haaland has admitted he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne 'every night', in a hilarious interaction on Instagram between the pair. The newly-formed Manchester City duo connected for the first time on the pitch at the weekend in the Premier League champions' 0-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
"A handful" - "A menace" - Gary Neville heaps praise on expensive Liverpool player
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Liverpool's Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguayan has already managed to bag himself 2 goals in competitive contests for the Reds. He opened his account against Manchester City in the Community Shield final, making sure of Liverpool’s victory with an...
Manchester United turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United’s last-minute hunt for attacking reinforcements have thrown up a number of unsuspecting names as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. After a 2-1 loss in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion proved a lack of depth in attack, the Dutchman is looking to the transfer market to boost his options.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
Erling Haaland sends warning to the Premier League after goalscoring debut
Erling Haaland has sent out a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League after his goalscoring debut on Sunday afternoon. The Norway international completed a £51 million move to Manchester City this summer and ended a two-year long search for Sergio Agüero's successor. After worries about...
Match Report: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last weekend, Manchester City opened their Premier League campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United away from home. Two goals from Erling Haaland capped off a controlled, professional performance from the Premier League...
How Phil Foden could bank up to £350,000-a-week in his new Manchester City contract
During his early years as a first-team player at Manchester City, there was constant clamour around Phil Foden heading out on loan due to a lack of game time at his boyhood club. However, the experience of training alongside some of Europe’s most acclaimed players, as well as under the...
