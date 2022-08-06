Remote work (opens in new tab) is the new way of working and that’s not going away. In fact, according to 2022 research from Envoy, a workplace platform that helps teams manage hybrid work, more than 55% of employees surveyed in the UK say they’d look for a new job if their employer didn’t offer hybrid work. In light of this shift in the workforce, companies need to make sure their employees can easily, reliably, and securely access the data and applications (opens in new tab) they need to be productive from anywhere.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO