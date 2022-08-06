Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Manchester United told they should have re-signed Danny Welbeck this summer
Manchester United should have signed Danny Welbeck in the summer transfer window, according to former player Rio Ferdinand. Welbeck, who played for United between 2008-2014 started up front for Brighton and tormented Erik ten Hag’s defence to help seal a famous 2-1 win for Graham Potter’s side. The...
Former Man United striker says he'd play for the club for free, he's a big fan favourite
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has offered to play for the club for 'free' if he ever returned to Old Trafford. Hernandez, 34, enjoyed a five-year spell at Man United under the tutelage of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored 59 goals in all competitions, helping the Red...
Karim Benzema keeps it real when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure in 2018
Karim Benzema has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him 'change his game' and become one of the most lethal forwards in world football. Benzema enjoyed the best campaign of his career last season as he scored a staggering 44 goals in all competitions. He played an...
"I wouldn't get too excited" - Romano pours cold water on sensational Liverpool and Man United transfer report
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours linking former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United. Sane, who now resides in Munich after signing for the German champions in 2020, played 135 times for Pep Guardiola's side, amassing 39 goals and 45 assists.
Former Manchester United board member Michael Knighton preparing ‘hostile bid’ to buy club
Former Manchester United board member, Michael Knighton has declared that he preparing a bid to buy the club. On Sunday, prior to United’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League, fans protested against the club’s current owners, the Glazer family. United fans have been showing their discontent...
Alexis Sanchez almost suffers the 'fastest injury ever after a transfer' at Marseille unveiling
Alexis Sanchez almost suffered an injury just hours after joining his new club Marseille - without being anywhere near a football pitch. Watch the video below:. The former Arsenal and Manchester United star is set to sign for the French club on a free transfer after Inter Milan terminated the Chilean's contract by mutual consent.
Mikel Arteta delivered passionate team talk through video call before Manchester City match
Mikel Arteta, whilst recovering from COVID at home, delivered a passionate team talk ahead of his side’s clash against Manchester City. Throughout the 21/22 season, Arsenal were followed by cameras as they became the latest subject in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series, which will give fans a behind the scenes look at everything that went on at the club during that campaign.
Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall-out revealed in Arsenal: All Or Nothing
Details of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's fall-out with former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been revealed in Amazon Prime's All Or Nothing. Episodes four-six are set to be released the 11th August. The first three were released last week and received good reviews. They covered Arsenal's disappointing start to the...
Ajax star Dusan Tadic 'injured in violent armed robbery' in Amsterdam
Ajax captain Dusan Tadic has been injured in a violent armed robbery near his home in Amsterdam, according to reports in the Netherlands. Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim Tadic was approached by two armed men with helmets on near his home in Van Eeghenstraat, in the south of the city.
Manchester United turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United’s last-minute hunt for attacking reinforcements have thrown up a number of unsuspecting names as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. After a 2-1 loss in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion proved a lack of depth in attack, the Dutchman is looking to the transfer market to boost his options.
"A handful" - "A menace" - Gary Neville heaps praise on expensive Liverpool player
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Liverpool's Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguayan has already managed to bag himself 2 goals in competitive contests for the Reds. He opened his account against Manchester City in the Community Shield final, making sure of Liverpool’s victory with an...
Erling Haaland sends warning to the Premier League after goalscoring debut
Erling Haaland has sent out a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League after his goalscoring debut on Sunday afternoon. The Norway international completed a £51 million move to Manchester City this summer and ended a two-year long search for Sergio Agüero's successor. After worries about...
Match Report: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last weekend, Manchester City opened their Premier League campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United away from home. Two goals from Erling Haaland capped off a controlled, professional performance from the Premier League...
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
Alan Smith 'struggles to walk' after disgusting leg break for Man Utd over 16 years ago
Former Manchester United forward Alan Smith once revealed he struggles to walk over 16 years after a free-kick from John Arne Riise broke his leg. Smith broke his leg and dislocated his ankle during an FA Cup clash with Liverpool back in January 2006 after blocking Riise's shot. Sir Alex...
£51m star being chased by Wolves willing to wait to join Liverpool
Portuguese starlet Matheus Nunes is believed to be waiting for a move to Liverpool despite interest from Wolves. The midfielder has been sporadically linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window, and according to Correiro da Manha (via Empire of the Kop), he's very keen to join.
