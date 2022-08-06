ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five

As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
WLFI.com

Lafayette Eagles hosts Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was very hot outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show Saturday afternoon. Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School student who died in a car crash over a year ago. A wide variety of classic cars from...
cbs4indy.com

Storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
cbs4indy.com

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ty Dillon
Kyle Larson
clintoncountydailynews.com

Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs

Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TWO WINS AWAY FROM WORLD SERIES

(Whitestown, IN)--Don’t expect much activity around Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon. That’s because much of the town will be either literally or figuratively in Whitestown as a group of Hagerstown kids compete for a spot in the Little League World Series. "It's one of those situations where the town kind of shuts down," said Hagerstown Little League President Shawn Murphy. Hagerstown now represents all of Indiana and is now just two wins away from a trip to Pennsylvania for the World Series. "This is an opportunity that a lot of these kids are never going to get again," Murphy added). The team takes on Kentucky at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.
wbiw.com

NAIA announces Indiana Wesleyan as host for 2023, 2024, and 2025 NAIA Outdoor Men’s and Women’s Track & Field National Championships

MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University, in cooperation with the Grant County Visitors Bureau (GCVB), is excited to announce the Wildcats have been selected to host 2023, 2024, and 2025 NAIA Outdoor Men’s and Women’s Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University. This three-year partnership with the NAIA will bring over $1 million in economic impact annually to Grant and surrounding counties. This will be the second time IWU has hosted this event. The Wildcats hosted from 2010-2013.
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – On Friday night, I-69 Finish Line contractors poured large quantities of concrete for the new Mann Road bridge deck. It’s the fourth of five bridges to be replaced over I-465, and it’s on track to reopen for local traffic in September. The new overpasses will...
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
FOX59

End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call

ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
WTWO/WAWV

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
