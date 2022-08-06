Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Flux Dance Company to hold open house Thursday in former Lincoln Elementary school
A former elementary school in a residential area of Sioux City has been reborn as a performance arts center. Flux Dance Company acquired the old Lincoln Elementary school building at 117 Midvale Ave. The building, which dates to the 1950s, has been named Jensen Performing Art Center in honor of Flux Dance Company's artistic director Jessica (Jensen) McCully and her family.
Siouxland bartender celebrates 40-year anniversary at Miles Inn
For 40 years Tom Torgenson has been serving up cold drinks and making memories with patrons at Sioux City's Miles Inn.
Sioux City Journal
Matt Pobereyko returns for third stint with Sioux City Explorers
SIOUX CITY — Matt Pobereyko just feels comfortable in Sioux City. Pobereyko, a longtime fan-favorite of the Explorers, returned to the American Association team over the weekend while the X’s were on the road. “I’m just happy to be back with the guys,” Pobereyko said. “These guys, the...
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
Sioux City Journal
State panel hears plans for Gordon Drive viaduct, PlyWood Trail among area projects
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney told the Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, during a public input meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center, that the replacement of the deteriorating Gordon Drive viaduct is "critical" for the community and the region. The commission travels to different locations...
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
Sioux City Journal
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
siouxfalls.business
S.D. cookie company ‘wins the Super Bowl’ after closing deal with Walmart
A South Dakota-based company earned its “golden ticket” this summer and will appear on Walmart shelves beginning in April 2023. Muddy Bites, based in North Sioux City, was started four years ago by Jarod Steffes and Tyler Devos. After becoming the No. 4 best-selling cookie on Amazon and selling its product in Hy-Vee and Fareway grocery stores in the region, the company pitched its business to the retail Goliath in its annual “open call” event this summer.
KBUR
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
Sioux City Journal
School board seeking applicants to fill Albert's term
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board will be accepting applications to fill the term of board member Juline Albert. Albert resigned from her seat last week, effective immediately, due to family reasons. Employed as the vice president of learning at Western Iowa Tech Community College, Albert was elected...
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake man killed in crash near Primghar
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection east of Primghar. At approximately 2 p.m., Laurie Banks, 56, of Sutherland, Iowa, was northbound on O'Brien County Road L-54 in Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with O'Brien County Road B-40. Banks struck the driver's side of a westbound Ford Escape driven by Mark Kirkholm, 66, of Storm Lake, in the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer
ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
Sioux City Journal
Wind turbine opponents, advocates present arguments to Woodbury County Supervisors
SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of wind turbine opponents, and a much smaller number of wind turbine advocates, packed the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening for a hearing on the county's commercial wind farm setback distances. The supervisors are considering amending a wind energy ordinance that would increase...
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Wayne State picked third in NSIC volleyball poll
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne State College volleyball team was picked third in the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was selected as the Wayne State Player to Watch in the NSIC this season.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
