ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 1

Related
GeekyGadgets

Heinz Made French Fry Spoons, Because Why Not?

French fries and ketchup. Is there a better combo? I think not. But if you really love ketchup, it can be hard to get enough of the condiment during a dip, since fries are nothing more than a potato stick. It’s a problem. And so Heinz is here to solve it with a spoon-shaped french fry. That’s right it is a spoon that is also a french fry. It is either a genius evolution of the potato or the stupidest idea ever. I’ll let you decide.
FOOD & DRINKS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Étienne Klein
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sausage#Trolling#French#Proxima Centauri#Sun#Spanish
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk Talks About Being ‘Kidnapped By Aliens’ In Wild Tesla Meeting For Stockholders: Report

Ever the colorful figure, Elon Musk reassured Tesla stockholders on Thursday, August 4, that he’s perfectly confident the iconic auto brand would continue even in the event he was “kidnapped by aliens.” The remarks were made at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Austin, Texas, during a Q&A session. Some have raised concerns that if he’s forced to go through with a purchase of social media platform Twitter, he will step down from Tesla.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
Freethink

NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon

A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids

University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Parade

Parade

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy