Twitter Slams Tyra Banks After Old 'America's Next Top Model' Clips Resurface
Tyra Banks is catching heat for some of her past behavior on former hit TV show, America's Next Top Model. The supermodel's name began trending on Sunday night after a series of video clips resurfaced from the reality series. Claims that Banks "exploited" and mistreated upcoming talent were not uncommon...
Heinz Made French Fry Spoons, Because Why Not?
French fries and ketchup. Is there a better combo? I think not. But if you really love ketchup, it can be hard to get enough of the condiment during a dip, since fries are nothing more than a potato stick. It’s a problem. And so Heinz is here to solve it with a spoon-shaped french fry. That’s right it is a spoon that is also a french fry. It is either a genius evolution of the potato or the stupidest idea ever. I’ll let you decide.
Lady Gaga Reveals Dark Truth Behind Popular Dance Hit at Toronto Concert
Lady Gaga is currently on a world tour of her latest release, Chromatica, and while in Toronto, the singer surprised fans with what she called the "original version" of one of the album's popular dance tracks. The song in question may have become a smash-hit because it's upbeat and catchy,...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks
The mysterious Tashtyk people were an ancient Siberian warrior race that lived during the Late Iron Age period from the first to the fourth century CE. The culture flourished in the Yenisei Valley in Southern Siberia.
The Skull Unearthed From Red Dear Cave Hints At Origin Of Native Americans
Researchers in southern China have successfully sequenced the DNA of ancient human fossils from the Late Pleistocene era. According to new research published online today in the journal Current Biology, the mystery hominid may have been a member of a now-extinct maternal lineage of modern humans. “Ancient DNA technique,” according...
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Dead Mayan Elite Were Used As Rubber Balls, Ancient Crypt Reveals
The unearthing of a tomb in Mexico has shown that the remains of the Mayan elite were used to play an early form of squash.
Elon Musk Talks About Being ‘Kidnapped By Aliens’ In Wild Tesla Meeting For Stockholders: Report
Ever the colorful figure, Elon Musk reassured Tesla stockholders on Thursday, August 4, that he’s perfectly confident the iconic auto brand would continue even in the event he was “kidnapped by aliens.” The remarks were made at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Austin, Texas, during a Q&A session. Some have raised concerns that if he’s forced to go through with a purchase of social media platform Twitter, he will step down from Tesla.
Dinosaur footprints from more than 100 million years ago were accidentally discovered by customer eating at a restaurant in China
"Sauropod tracks are not rare in Sichuan Basin … but they are very rare[ly] found in restaurants in downtown," a paleontologist told The Washington Post.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Kanye West Comments on Pete Davidson's Split from Kim Kardashian in New Instagram Post
Kanye West is back to his social media trolling ways. As Parade previously reported, news that Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson called it quits hit the public on Friday, with a source citing that "long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Upon...
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
Wendy's is adding a sweet new treat for breakfast
Wendy's is adding a new menu item that includes some back-to-school nostalgia.
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
