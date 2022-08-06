ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

On August 6, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

The former Oklahoma star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

I think that the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him.

Why?

Griffin is 33-years-old, but he is far from his prime, so he will likely be available for the veteran's minimum.

He can be a very good bench player for the Lakers, and he has experience over the last few seasons playing as a role player behind stars (Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the Nets).

Right now, the Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

In addition, he could prove to be valuable insurance if Davis ever missed time.

The superstar forward only played in 36 regular season games in 2021, and 40 in 2022.

Therefore, in those stretches where he misses time, Griffin could be relied upon to fill in.

If the Lakers were to make the playoffs, he would also be a good veteran to have as depth on their bench.

The best years of his career came when he played in Los Angeles (for the Clippers), so he is very familiar living there and playing in that arena.

Adding Griffin wouldn't be a big move, but it would be the kind of small move that could turn out to be very important.

He is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.

