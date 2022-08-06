ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Township celebrating its 202nd anniversary on Aug. 13

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Paris Township we will celebrate its 202nd anniversary at the Shearer Community Center and fire department, 9355 Newton Falls Road on Aug. 13.

The all-day schedule of events include:

• Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with hot rod cars, trucks, food, trophies, music, raffles. There is no registration, but donations benefitting the Paris Township Fire Department will be accepted.

• Flag raising by Boy Scout Troop 558 and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner at 9:50 a.m.

• Jungle Terry at 10 a.m.

• Face Painting, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Bagpipes at 2 p.m.

• Portage County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit at 3 p.m.

• One Voice at 3:30 p.m.

• Redtailed Hawk exhibit at 4 p.m.

• Limited Edition, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

There will be food, games, fun, and vendors throughout the day.

