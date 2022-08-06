ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Tennessee fisherman lands another big catfish after catching two in the spring

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Ivan Garren, who caught two huge catfish in the spring, has added another this summer .

The Cleveland, Tennessee, resident landed a monster blue catfish Friday in the Tennessee River.

Garren did not bother to weigh or measure the fish because he wanted to release it back into the water as quickly as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxktC_0h7awEOo00

He caught the catfish in 65 feet of water using a small piece of skipjack.

In the spring, Garren caught a 38-pound blue catfish on Wolftever Creek in East Tennessee on March 31 and a 54-pounder April 6 on Chickamauga Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWWkd_0h7awEOo00

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee fisherman lands another big catfish after catching two in the spring

Comments / 1

Related
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
AL.com

5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Catfish#Fish#Tennessee River#East Tennessee#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Tennessean
TheDailyBeast

Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch

The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Booker T. Washington Park to close due to storm damage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Saturday’s storms did a number on Booker T. Washington State Park. According to the park’s Facebook page, the park is closed until further notice due to the recent storms that caused total power outages and no restroom facilities were available. There is no estimated...
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests August 1-7

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 1-7. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

School bus catches fire on I-40 East

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East Monday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said. RMF and Loudon County crews all responded to the call. They reportedly arrived on the scene near Watt Road exit just east of the I-75 split to find the driver outside of the bus.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett Announces New Chief of Staff

On Monday, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced Ron Bernard as the new Chief of Staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Chief of Staff Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s administration such as Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Maintenance, and FUSE.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy