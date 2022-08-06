Read full article on original website
Crews work to restore power to thousands after high tension wire falls
Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of northern New Jersey residents who lost power Tuesday afternoon when a high tension wire fell down near Interstate 80.
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
5 Rescued After Boat Capsizes
BARNEGAT INLET – Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard, state and local responders, after their boat overturned at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet Sunday evening. Watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay were informed at around 7 p.m. that a vessel had capsized and as a result stranded six people in the water.
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
Mount Vernon welcomes new first deputy commissioner of public safety
Mount Vernon says its police department is bringing on David Gibson as its new first deputy commissioner of public safety.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: FALL VICTIM WITH INJURY
Emergency personnel are on the scene at Lacey Liquors for a fall victim. No information on the extent of injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
1 killed, 5 injured after double decker bus overturns on NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge
One person was killed and five people were seriously injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to New Jersey State Police.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Hartsdale residents oppose proposed netting at Scarsdale Golf Club
The course is asking the Town of Greenburgh Zoning Board of Appeals for variances to move forward with several projects, including erecting a pair of massive nets and installing temporary seasonal enclosures over two tennis courts.
5 rescued after boat capsizes in Barnegat Inlet, Coast Guard says
Five people were rescued after their boat capsized at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet on Sunday evening, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard launched two boats and rescued three people, while an off-duty lifeguard rescued two and the remaining boater swam to shore after the boat capsized shortly before 7 p.m., Coast Guard officials said.
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
State encourages New Yorkers to keep killing invasive spotted lanternflies
The Department of Agriculture and Markets updated New Yorkers Monday on its work to combat the spotted lanternfly.
