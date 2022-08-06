Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO