Lakewood Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

5 Rescued After Boat Capsizes

BARNEGAT INLET – Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard, state and local responders, after their boat overturned at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet Sunday evening. Watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay were informed at around 7 p.m. that a vessel had capsized and as a result stranded six people in the water.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FALL VICTIM WITH INJURY

Emergency personnel are on the scene at Lacey Liquors for a fall victim. No information on the extent of injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad

It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
