EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise woman is charged with the death of a 39-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a minivan north of Eagle on Monday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Natalie Hodson is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash following the death of the 39-year-old woman who had pulled off State Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch roads at about 9 p.m. to check a trailer she was pulling. Deputies found the woman, identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as Kristina Rowley, of Cascade, badly injured and attempted life-saving measures until she was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. A witness followed the minivan until it finally stopped. Hodson was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.

BOISE, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO