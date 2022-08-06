Read full article on original website
KTVB
Man shown punching dog goes viral, Caldwell Police investigating
CALDWELL, Idaho — A viral video circulated on social media showing a man punching his dog prompted an animal cruelty investigation by the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). On August 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Canyon County Dispatch received a report of a possible animal cruelty case in Caldwell. The caller claimed they heard a dog yelping outside and saw a man hitting his dog in front of the home, and said the incident had been recorded on his doorbell camera.
Meridian Police searching for driver siphoning gas from delivery trucks
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a driver observed on a camera siphoning diesel from RC Willey delivery trucks early Tuesday morning. According to MPD, the driver was seen siphoning diesel from trucks parked outside the company warehouse on the...
Boise Woman Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter
EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise woman is charged with the death of a 39-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a minivan north of Eagle on Monday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Natalie Hodson is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash following the death of the 39-year-old woman who had pulled off State Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch roads at about 9 p.m. to check a trailer she was pulling. Deputies found the woman, identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as Kristina Rowley, of Cascade, badly injured and attempted life-saving measures until she was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. A witness followed the minivan until it finally stopped. Hodson was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.
Post Register
Boise social media influencer accused of deadly hit and run
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman is accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old woman dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a woman stopped along Highway 55 to check the trailer she was hauling just before 9 p.m. It was then when police say Natalie A. Hodson, struck and hit the victim with her vehicle but continued driving along the highway after the collision.
Post Register
Boise Police in contact with missing 9-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Officers have made contact with missing 9-year-old girl Bridgette, she is with a family member. Bridgette was last seen before 11pm on Sunday at her home in Shoshone and Kathryn wearing a green tank top and blue shorts. She is 5'0" with short brown hair and green eyes.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Boise social media influencer arrested in connection with deadly crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman arrested in connection with a crash that killed another woman late Monday on Highway 55 appeared in court Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash. She was booked...
Boise residents' favorite red light to run
BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
Post Register
Caldwell man under investigation for animal cruelty
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County Dispatch received a call regarding possible animal cruelty in Caldwell on Aug. 6. The caller heard a dog "yelping" outside and captured video of a male hitting a dog in front of their home. A Caldwell Police Department Animal Control Officer responded to...
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Will Boise Rethink Banning Bridge Jumping After Two Are Injured?
The Boise Greenbelt is an incredible free place to enjoy a bike ride, go far for a walk and get some great exercise. However, this weekend some folks got carried away as a bridge jumper jumped onto a floating device, injuring several people. Bridge jumping in Boise? Yes, you can...
Crash along Curtis Rd. after driver speeding on highway
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise was temporarily closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of N. Curtis Road and I-184. According to Boise Police Department (BPD), the 18-year-old male driver was spotted by an officer...
Post Register
18-year-old driver crashes into tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An 18-year-old driver crashed into a tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184 Saturday night. Boise Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N. Curtis Rd. and I-184. The 18-year-old man was extracted from his car by emergency responders and taken to...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
KTVB
Boise Fire makes rescue after bridge jumper lands on raft
The Boise Fire Department used a rescue throw bag to help one of the victims to shore from the raft. Two people were taken to the hospital after the incident.
Grass fire burns 8-10 acres in northwest Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
