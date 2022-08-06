ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Researchers: Disparities in Douglas County traffic stops might be evidence of racial profiling, but more investigation is needed

Researchers who’ve been studying traffic stops in Douglas County say some of the racial disparities in their data might be evidence of racial profiling, but they can’t say for sure without more investigation. As the Journal-World previously reported, the study commissioned by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence city leaders say utility rate increases will be needed, but want to look for reductions to staff proposal

Lawrence city leaders say they see a need for some level of utility rate increases, but exactly how much residents’ utility bills will go up is still up for debate. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145, or a 26% increase over the three-year period.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP

A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oread#The University Of Kansas#Facebook Comments
LJWORLD

City leaders to consider putting proposal for directly elected mayor, other changes to form of government on Nov. ballot

Lawrence city leaders will soon consider putting changes to the city’s form of government on the ballot. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider a resolution to put the question of whether the city should transition to a system with a directly elected mayor and a six-member commission elected by districts on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. All terms would also be changed to four years long.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas trying to find ‘exciting’ ways to use depth at running back as an advantage

There’s no denying that one of Kansas’ strengths entering the season appears to be the depth it has at running back. Sophomore Devin Neal returns after a breakout first season. So, too, do redshirt junior Torry Locklin, who emerged as a multidimensional threat before a November ankle injury, and redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., who was productive in 2020 before missing all of last season with a hip injury.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy