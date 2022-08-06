Read full article on original website
Douglas County judge seals arrest affidavit for man accused of killing 2 people, shooting at officers
A judge sealed an arrest affidavit on Monday for a man who’s accused of killing two people, leading police on a car chase through Lawrence and onto Kansas Highway 10 and shooting at law enforcement officers last month. Rodney Ericson Marshall, 51, of Lawrence is charged with two counts...
Researchers: Disparities in Douglas County traffic stops might be evidence of racial profiling, but more investigation is needed
Researchers who’ve been studying traffic stops in Douglas County say some of the racial disparities in their data might be evidence of racial profiling, but they can’t say for sure without more investigation. As the Journal-World previously reported, the study commissioned by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has...
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
Douglas County and City of Lawrence seeking nearly $3 million in HUD funding for supportive housing project, team of street outreach workers
More than $300 million in federal funding for fighting homelessness across the U.S. is up for grabs, and Douglas County and the City of Lawrence want about $3 million of it for supportive housing projects and a special team to work with homeless residents. The U.S. Department of Housing and...
Lawrence school board hires consultant to help plan future use of school buildings
As it prepares for more difficult budget decisions, the Lawrence school board has approved hiring an outside consultant to use enrollment projections and other data to help plan how the district uses its school buildings. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board voted 6-0 to approve a...
Lawrence city leaders say utility rate increases will be needed, but want to look for reductions to staff proposal
Lawrence city leaders say they see a need for some level of utility rate increases, but exactly how much residents’ utility bills will go up is still up for debate. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145, or a 26% increase over the three-year period.
Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP
A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
City of Lawrence moves forward with land donation, paving way for Tenants to Homeowners’ 14-acre affordable housing project in west Lawrence
The City of Lawrence announced Monday it is moving forward with donating about five acres of city-owned land to local nonprofit Tenants to Homeowners, which the agency will use to develop more than 100 affordable housing units in west Lawrence. The 4.64 acres of land is at the corner of...
Teachers, Lawrence school district reach tentative agreement on pay increase; plan calls for $825 across-the-board increase
Negotiators for Lawrence public school teachers and the school district have reached a preliminary deal to provide pay raises to teachers and other certified staff members, the two sides announced Tuesday evening. All teachers and certified staff members will receive an $825 pay increase for the next school year, if...
City leaders to consider putting proposal for directly elected mayor, other changes to form of government on Nov. ballot
Lawrence city leaders will soon consider putting changes to the city’s form of government on the ballot. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider a resolution to put the question of whether the city should transition to a system with a directly elected mayor and a six-member commission elected by districts on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. All terms would also be changed to four years long.
Support for the Kansas football program is about much more than putting fans in the stands these days
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has plenty to worry about between now and the Sept. 2 season opener against Tennessee Tech. But the one concern that likely will not go away by then, no matter how sharp his players look or how solid his depth chart appears, is the importance of support for the Kansas football program he oversees.
Kansas trying to find ‘exciting’ ways to use depth at running back as an advantage
There’s no denying that one of Kansas’ strengths entering the season appears to be the depth it has at running back. Sophomore Devin Neal returns after a breakout first season. So, too, do redshirt junior Torry Locklin, who emerged as a multidimensional threat before a November ankle injury, and redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., who was productive in 2020 before missing all of last season with a hip injury.
