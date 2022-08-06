Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Photos: Duke Football practices in full pads for first time this fall
Duke Football held its first practice in full pads on Tuesday morning at the team's practice facility. It was the sixth practice of the team's preseason schedule as the Blue Devils prepare for a season opening kick-off game against Temple on September 2nd in Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils...
247Sports
NC State QB Devin Leary on Pack's ranking, Anthony Belton
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
Duke target schedules visit for Countdown to Craziness
The Duke basketball recruiters often host heralded preps the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness, the program's annual introduction to the squad and celebration of all things Blue Devils. This year looks no different. On Monday, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown, who ranks No. 31 ...
NC State Fall Camp 2022: Extra Photos from Day 1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's opening practice featured an entire roster of more than 100 players on the field Wednesday afternoon all looking to make an impact in some way. Luckily, Pack Pride had multiple photographers on hand to try to get the best photos for our users and the student-athletes from practice.
247Sports
NC State pulls away for 81-69 scrimmage win over Puerto Rico
The Wolfpack's second exhibition in the Bahamas wasn't nearly as much of a cake walk as the first, but the result was ultimately the same. NC State came back from a first-half deficit behind a dominant fourth quarter to pull out an 81-69 win over the Puerto Rican National Team on Tuesday afternoon in the Bahamas.
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
backingthepack.com
NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81
NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
dukebasketballreport.com
Kara Lawson On Aggressive Scheduling
Because of the pandemic, we still haven’t gotten as complete a sense as fans might like of Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson, but this speaks well of her: Duke is playing at Toledo this year, and they’re doing it because Lawson wanted to and helped make it happen.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
A rare, colorful ‘rock star’ bird is drawing feather fans to Raleigh to catch a glimpse
The painted bunting is sometimes described as the most beautiful bird in North America. It’s seldom seen locally, so its appearance in Raleigh is causing a commotion.
WRAL
Wake Forest man finds passion performing on TikTok
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina
Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
North Carolina city has already matched number of homicide deaths from 2021
In an arrest in one of the cases, a man with a wife and six children was killed during a family gathering in June.
‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast. A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The payday for...
wfmynews2.com
Lanes reopen after gas line hit on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lanes reopen on Alamance Church Road after a gas line was hit, closing one lane. A gas line was hit on the intersection of Alamance Church Road and Willow Road.
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
