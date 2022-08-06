ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

NC State Fall Camp 2022: Extra Photos from Day 1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's opening practice featured an entire roster of more than 100 players on the field Wednesday afternoon all looking to make an impact in some way. Luckily, Pack Pride had multiple photographers on hand to try to get the best photos for our users and the student-athletes from practice.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
State
Florida State
247Sports

NC State pulls away for 81-69 scrimmage win over Puerto Rico

The Wolfpack's second exhibition in the Bahamas wasn't nearly as much of a cake walk as the first, but the result was ultimately the same. NC State came back from a first-half deficit behind a dominant fourth quarter to pull out an 81-69 win over the Puerto Rican National Team on Tuesday afternoon in the Bahamas.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81

NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Kara Lawson On Aggressive Scheduling

Because of the pandemic, we still haven’t gotten as complete a sense as fans might like of Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson, but this speaks well of her: Duke is playing at Toledo this year, and they’re doing it because Lawson wanted to and helped make it happen.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Inside Carolina#American Football#College Football#The Acc Lrb 12th
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina

Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
APEX, NC
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy