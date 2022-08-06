ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It’s time to fix Iowa’s broken approach to nursing home care

By John and Terri Hale
 3 days ago
  • John and Terri Hale own The Hale Group, an Ankeny-based advocacy firm focused on making Iowa a better place for all.

“My grandmother was a beautiful human being and she deserved better.”

What was missing from this grandmother’s experience as a resident of a Woodbine nursing home was a timely and effective investigation of her complaints about inadequate care. It’s one of many sad examples in a recent Clark Kauffman article for Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Kauffman’s reporting focused on the Department of Inspections and Appeals, a state agency charged with making routine investigations of nursing facilities and responding to resident complaints. Kauffman documented lengthy delays in investigating complaints — with many pending for more than a year. In some cases the investigation occurred months after a resident had died.

These delays represent a failure of the department to effectively serve Iowans.

Sadly, we — and other advocates for nursing home residents — have heard too many stories about inadequate response from the Department of Inspections and Appeals during the many years we’ve pushed for better nursing home care.

The stories have fallen on deaf ears at the Iowa Legislature, where many lawmakers defend inaction by saying they weren’t aware of the problems. Others who know of the problems, do little to nothing about them. Which is worse: not knowing anything, or not doing anything?

Inaction is purposeful. Both the Iowa Senate and the Iowa House have legislative oversight committees designed to review the effectiveness of state programs and agencies. During the 2022 session held earlier this year, while the effects of the pandemic were still having a massive impact on the nursing home industry, its workforce and its residents, the Republican-controlled committees chose not to meet to discuss the issues.

The Iowa Legislature has also failed in its duty to Iowans.

Are the lack of state government oversight and delayed investigations the biggest problems here?

No. The biggest problem is the poor quality of care in too many of Iowa’s 400-plus nursing homes; triggering resident complaints that call for investigations. If quality improved, the quality of resident lives would improve, and investigations could be minimized.

Every year at the Capitol, advocacy groups offer solutions to improve care quality. Every year, the ideas wither. We know because we’ve been there, in both public and private meetings where good ideas are either delayed or killed. The nursing home industry blocks them, not wanting to be, in their words, subject to “more regulation.”

The power of the industry is immense. Lobbyists and officials of the nursing home trade associations have a cozy relationship with elected leaders. They make large donations that fuel their re-election campaigns. They socialize and become friends. And they always ensure that legislators get recognized for their support in their hometown media.

It’s time to break the perennial legislative logjam. Quality of care problems that were made worse by COVID can’t be solved by doing what’s always been done.

Here is what we propose:

  • Appropriations to nursing homes (estimated to be over $700 million in the past year) should be tied to outcomes, in other words, producing quality care. The state should establish performance expectations for care quality that are measured, analyzed and reported to the public. Some facilities get paid millions of dollars annually, year after year, for providing woefully inadequate care. If they get paid for poor care, what incentive do they have to improve?
  • A portion of the annual appropriation should be targeted to address the workforce challenges that plague the industry and lead to lower quality of care. Nothing is more important than more direct care staff who are well paid, benefitted, trained, and motivated to stay on the job. If additional appropriations are needed to accomplish that, then the industry needs to sit down with advocates for consumers and workers, identify what’s needed and prepare a joint request to the governor and Legislature.
  • The state should help poor performing facilities improve by providing technical assistance and requiring adoption of best practices from other well-performing facilities. If they don’t improve, the state should treat them like a failing bank — require a change in management or a sale to an owner/operator with a track record of success.
  • State agencies charged with improving quality care in nursing homes all need greater oversight. These include the Department of Inspections and Appeals, the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations. If legislative oversight committees are unable or refuse to do it, then funding needs to be provided for other public or private entities to do it.

Bottom line? Like the Woodbine grandmother, there are many beautiful human beings in Iowa that deserve better. All residents deserve high quality care. No exceptions.

It's time our elected leaders, particularly those who control power at the Statehouse, to be honest with Iowans. If they think the status quo in nursing home care is fine, they should say so. If they don't think the current situation is acceptable, then they should pledge now — before the fall elections — to take meaningful, long-overdue action. Voters should pay attention, and vote accordingly.

John and Terri Hale own The Hale Group, an Ankeny-based advocacy firm focused on making Iowa a better place for all. Contact: terriandjohnhale@gmail.com.

