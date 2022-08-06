ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Gavin Gillpatrick comes through in the clutch for Middleboro Little League at Regionals

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. – Don't get discouraged – swing away. Just keep swinging.

That philosophy proved to be valuable for the Middleboro Little League baseball team while hunting for scarce offensive production in the midst of a heated, out-of-state pitcher's duel on Saturday.

Gavin Gillpatrick took it in stride.

The shortstop saw a pitch high in the zone and cranked a no-doubt solo homer over the right field fence to register what was Middleboro's third, and final, hit of its 1-0 win over Concord, New Hampshire, in the opening round of the New England Regionals tournament. Next, Middleboro will face Bangor, Maine, on Monday at 9 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

“I didn’t really feel anything off the bat," said Gillpatrick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1PqG_0h7arjOA00

Leading up to that point, Concord starting pitcher Henry Thresher controlled the Middleboro lineup with 13 strikeouts. Gillpatrick was the first batter to step to the plate after he was relieved with one out in the sixth.

Three total hits – and that one loud swing of the bat – was all Middleboro needed to vault into the winner's bracket. The team had just five baserunners before Gillpatrick's blast.

“It was awesome. I’m proud of Gavin,” said Chad Gillpatrick, Middleboro's manager and Gavin's father. “That cracked the code. We were trying to crack it, we had runners the inning before at second and third when (Jayden Murphy) came up and I thought the big hit was coming then."

Murphy approached the plate looking for his second hit of the day, but was thrown out at first base after a dropped third strike to end the inning. He stumbled over the bag and appeared to be hobbled, but quickly emerged out of the Middleboro dugout again to resume his standout pitching effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRvCA_0h7arjOA00

Murphy starred in 5⅓ innings of shutdown work, allowing 2 hits, 4 walks and 9 strikeouts through 85 pitches.

“Jayden battled,” the manager Gillpatrick said. “They got him for two hits, a couple walks but he battled through. They had a baserunner on third, that was the only threat we had. We made all the plays at shortstop, second base and a couple catches in the outfield. No errors – we told these kids, from here on out, it’s going to be mistakes that cost you the game. It’s going to be battles like this throughout.”

Having more standoffs like the one between Murphy and Thresher would be a treat for all followers of the tournament – except those standing in the batter's box, eager to escape with any sort of contact.

“At one point, we looked up there it was zero, zero, zero, zero, one hit, one hit, zero errors and 61 pitches for both teams,” Chad Gillpatrick recalled with a laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znV33_0h7arjOA00

“Honestly, I was focused on the catcher’s mitt the whole time," said Murphy, who didn't pay much attention to the pitching battle and shrugged off the fall with a postgame ice pack.

When Murphy exited with the one-run cushion and two outs still left to record for the win, Gavin Gillpatrick came in for the save opportunity. In one of his most marquee overall performances of the memorable run this summer, the right-hander Gillpatrick delivered in the clutch yet again.

“Gavin’s a pretty poised player," Chad Gillpatrick said. "He’s one of the guys that doesn’t let anything affect him. He’s pretty even-keeled and I think he showed that in that at-bat and to come close the game out, it was pretty special to watch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10i5uJ_0h7arjOA00

Though baserunners came at a premium all day, a walk from outfielder Joe Monteforte got some momentum humming in the fifth after 10 of the first 13 Middleboro batters were sat down via strikeout to start the game. Luke Bolduc laid down a solid sacrifice bunt to advance Monteforte, and was called safe on a fielder's choice as Concord attempted to turn a heads-up double play. A base hit from outfielder Reece Trottier then got put two runners on, and they both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch shortly after.

As Middleboro now enters the winner's bracket, there's a chance Murphy could be available for a second appearance later in the tournament. Gillpatrick, as well as right-hander Jacob Landers and Ayden Morris, have had quality starts on the mound this summer as well.

“Everybody tries to set it up now to have their starter to pitch in the finals, if you get there, the way the tournament is set up,” Chad Gillpatrick said. “We have a pretty deep rotation. We have a 1-2-3 that can go in any order so we’re pretty confident. We’re sitting pretty now with the day off (Sunday) and coming back Monday. If we can get to the championship only burning two arms, we’ll be doing alright.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise:

MassLive.com

22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming

A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

North Attleboro Priest Placed on Leave for Alleged Misconduct

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro priest and former pastor in Dartmouth has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into alleged misconduct, according to a statement from the Fall River Diocese released Sunday. Reverend Rodney Thibault was put on leave last week by Bishop Edgar da Cunha...
iheart.com

Announcing Billy & Lisa in the Morning

BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
Seacoast Current

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
BOSTON, MA
