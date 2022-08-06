Effective: 2022-08-08 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dugspur, or 8 miles southwest of Willis, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dugspur Laurel Fork Mabry Mill and Gladesboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO