ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

By Trent Fitzgerald
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 257

Wayman Bryant
3d ago

This country is so hypocritical on the one hand they are telling Russia they are being to harass it was only pot . But they are on him because of pot. He has a trouble that's going to end badly. He thinks guns make the man. live by sward die by the sward. Unless he changes his life there want be much more of it.

Reply(26)
51
Michael Perez
2d ago

Some people rather get high & fail there drug tests instead of keeping their freedom (these drugs aren't going anywhere) he wanna go to prison obviously 🙄

Reply(2)
19
William J Keel
2d ago

When someone gets caught use something to pass a drug test you should get 12 mounths of house arrest and a 1,000 dollar find and be tested every week at there expense

Reply(11)
26
Related
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Tests Positive For THC After He's Caught Faking Drug Test

NBA YoungBoy‘s hopes of being taken off house arrest may be in jeopardy after he was reportedly caught trying to fake a drug test. According to AllHipHop, the Baton Rouge native used someone else’s urine sample and attempted to pass it off as his own during a legally-required drug test in late July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
Popculture

Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urine Test#Drug Testing#Xxl
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words

The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
BROOKLYN, NY
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy