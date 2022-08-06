ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium, as goals from Brandon Vazquez, Brenner and Alvaro Barreal propelled the team to their first win over the Eastern Conference leaders in eight matches. Cincinnati’s victory also snapped the Union’s five-match winning streak, achieving what teams like Inter...
Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
Philadelphia Union center-back Jakob Glesnes has been added to the MLS roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX, replacing the injured Alexander Callens of NYCFC. Callens was withdrawn in the 73rd minute of NYCFC's 3-2 defeat to the Columbus Crew on Saturday with what interim head coach Nick Cushing described as 'lower leg pain'. The Peru international later posted an image of himself on social media with his leg in a brace.
