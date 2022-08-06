Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill
The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
MMAmania.com
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC Flyweight sells her underwear after UFC London knockout loss
The second UFC London event of 2022 couldn’t hold a candle to the first show. The crowd was lively as ever, but the fights simply weren’t as good! Still, one highlight of the evening was Molly McCann’s star-making win over Hannah Goldy, her second spinning elbow finish of the year. McCann is not the textbook fan favorite, but she’s done well to maximize her stardom and earning potential by building a dedicated base of fans.
Thiago Santos has 'no shame' in UFC on ESPN 40 loss: 'Just a bad night at the office'
Thiago Santos refuses to be overly harsh on himself after another difficult loss in the UFC on ESPN 40 main event. Santos (22-11 MMA, 14-10 UFC) suffered his fifth loss in his past six fights on Saturday when he succumbed to a fourth-round TKO loss against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a back-and-forth fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout received Fight of the Night honors, but ultimately “Marreta” didn’t get the result he wanted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 results: Matches to make for ‘Santos vs. Hill’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 59 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Jamahal Hill stopped Thiago Santos via strikes (see it here), while Geoff Neal scored an impressive stoppage victory over Vicente Luque. Elsewhere on the card, Mohammed Usman became the latest The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner in the Heavyweight division, while Julianna Miller did the same in the women’s Flyweight division.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena claims Amanda Nunes ‘doesn’t touch me next time,’ unimpressed ‘Lioness’ responds
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena was on the scene for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 finals as part of the UFC Vegas 59 mixed martial arts (MMA) event last weekend in Las Vegas, supporting the fighters she coached during the 2022 season. Opposing coach, Amanda Nunes, was...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
UFC tonight: UFC San Diego, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card on Saturday, the MMA world
Comments / 0