Sultan, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County

A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Sultan, WA
Snohomish, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Police swarm neighborhood near Gold Bar to find domestic violence suspect

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies have called off a shelter-in-place order for a Gold Bar neighborhood while searching for a domestic violence suspect. Deputies initially asked those within a quarter-mile of the 14800 block of 387th Avenue SE to shelter in their homes, saying the suspect could be armed. The suspect...
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Snohomish County's proactive approach to fighting crime, violence and drugs

Amid a raging fentanyl epidemic, drive-by shootings, gang violence, open-air drug markets, nuisance properties and illegal homeless encampments, law enforcement in Snohomish County is taking a pro-active approach to meeting the concerns of the community. The Spotlight’s cameras take viewers on a ride-along where arrests are made and services offered for those ready to accept help. Plus, Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a mysterious death after the partial remains of a missing sex offender were found. The Spotlight’s David Rose joins investigators as they excavate a property looking for clues to determine a cause of death. And, go behind the scenes with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as forensic investigators try to identify five John Doe’s. How your DNA can help put names to their faces and bring comfort to their families.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

