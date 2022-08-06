Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County
A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for suspect in Gold Bar
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in Gold Bar. He is a 56-year-old man who is 5'10" with blonde-gray hair.
KOMO News
Driver in custody, 4 King Co. deputies treated for smoke inhalation after fiery car crash
BURIEN, Wash. — Four deputies from the King County Sheriff's Office were treated for smoke inhalation and a man was in custody after a car caught fire after crashing down a hill Tuesday morning following a welfare check on a couple found asleep in the vehicle, authorities said. The...
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in 2021 death of 2-year-old boy in Puyallup, officials say
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a 2-year-old child in Puyallup. Brian Douglas Widland Jr. is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of the toddler, identified as Hudson Carlisle.
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
KOMO News
Police swarm neighborhood near Gold Bar to find domestic violence suspect
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies have called off a shelter-in-place order for a Gold Bar neighborhood while searching for a domestic violence suspect. Deputies initially asked those within a quarter-mile of the 14800 block of 387th Avenue SE to shelter in their homes, saying the suspect could be armed. The suspect...
KOMO News
Seattle man accused of shooting his brother, dumping body in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. — A Seattle man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his brother with an AR-15 style rifle early Monday while in the North Cascades National Park in Whatcom County, the sheriff's office said. John Thomson, 40, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
KOMO News
Crash, fist fight preceded fatal shooting in Federal Way that left 35YO man dead
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 35-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash and fist fight between two drivers that ended in a fatal shooting on a Federal Way street, authorities said. Investigators were called at 12:14 p.m. to 8th Avenue S. and 320th Street for a...
q13fox.com
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of 1st degree murder by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested and booked John Roper Thomson into Whatcom County Jail today, Monday, August 8th, charged with suspicion of 1st degree murder. WCSO spokesperson Deb Slater said in a press release WCSO deputies and detectives responded to an area near...
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
KOMO News
Suspect in Sultan shooting outside antique store facing second-degree murder charges
Deputies say a man who was shot and killed in a Sultan parking lot was trying to help a woman filling out a domestic violence no-contact order. It started when a 23-year-old Sultan man began making suspicious contact with the woman Friday night and again the following day. The woman...
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Snohomish County's proactive approach to fighting crime, violence and drugs
Amid a raging fentanyl epidemic, drive-by shootings, gang violence, open-air drug markets, nuisance properties and illegal homeless encampments, law enforcement in Snohomish County is taking a pro-active approach to meeting the concerns of the community. The Spotlight’s cameras take viewers on a ride-along where arrests are made and services offered for those ready to accept help. Plus, Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a mysterious death after the partial remains of a missing sex offender were found. The Spotlight’s David Rose joins investigators as they excavate a property looking for clues to determine a cause of death. And, go behind the scenes with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as forensic investigators try to identify five John Doe’s. How your DNA can help put names to their faces and bring comfort to their families.
KOMO News
Witness describes 'vicious, violent' murder near Seattle's Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — A witness in the brutal attack on a man in downtown Seattle is sharing what he saw happen. The deadly beating happened at 3rd and Pike on a Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. A man was beaten to death with a metal pole just blocks away from Pike Place Market.
redmond-reporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
