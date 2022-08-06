ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian struck on I-476 in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Multiple units were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a woman was hit near mile marker 77.1 southbound on Interstate 476.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames shoot from home in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cement truck falls over in Tilden Twp., briefly halting traffic

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Crews helped clear out a cement truck that fell over in Tilden Township. It happened on Hex Highway near Pine Road. Union Fire Company Number One of Hamburg helped at the scene. Roads reopened earlier Tuesday evening. A fire official said the driver had minor injuries...
HAMBURG, PA
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Staffing issues at Bristol Township spray ground could cause early closures

BRISTOL, Pa. - Instead of headed all the way down the shore or up to the Poconos, people in Bristol Township just head right to the spray park to cool down on hot summer days. An extra hour of splashing at the spray park would’ve been fun for families on this hot Monday night, but unfortunately, the park had to close amid staffing shortages and weekend hours could be affected next.
BRISTOL, PA
Daily Voice

Cars Struck By Gunfire In Phillipsburg: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive.com reports. A half-dozen shell casings were found around Pear Alley in the area of Fillmore Street after the shots were fired just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. A holster was...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist hurt after hitting pole in West Penn

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after colliding with a utility pole in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in West Penn Township. The driver was flown to the hospital, said emergency dispatchers. Officials say the motorcycle was the only...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs security guard shot dead in New Morgan

NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the name of the security guard shot dead over the weekend. Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after shots rang out from a vehicle trespassing on a property in New Morgan, authorities said. Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek men who stole $3K worth of meds from Maidencreek CVS

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a retail theft in Maidencreek Township, Berks County. It happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at the CVS on Allentown Pike, said Northern Berks Regional police. Two men, seen in the surveillance image above, filled several shopping bags with about $3,000 worth of allergy...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

