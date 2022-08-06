Read full article on original website
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
Pedestrian struck on I-476 in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Multiple units were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a woman was hit near mile marker 77.1 southbound on Interstate 476.
Flames shoot from home in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
Cement truck falls over in Tilden Twp., briefly halting traffic
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Crews helped clear out a cement truck that fell over in Tilden Township. It happened on Hex Highway near Pine Road. Union Fire Company Number One of Hamburg helped at the scene. Roads reopened earlier Tuesday evening. A fire official said the driver had minor injuries...
Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
Crash-landed in Philadelphia 11 years ago, ‘Grumman Greenhouse’ is finally saying goodbye
“Grumman Greenhouse” by Jordan Griska features the aluminum body of an actual Cold War-era military plane – a Grumman S2F – that appears to be actively crashing, with the empty cockpit turned into a small greenhouse. Peter Crimmins/WHYY. A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania...
Staffing issues at Bristol Township spray ground could cause early closures
BRISTOL, Pa. - Instead of headed all the way down the shore or up to the Poconos, people in Bristol Township just head right to the spray park to cool down on hot summer days. An extra hour of splashing at the spray park would’ve been fun for families on this hot Monday night, but unfortunately, the park had to close amid staffing shortages and weekend hours could be affected next.
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
Two Hospitalized Following Hunterdon County Rollover Crash
Two victims were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the wreck near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the department said. Crew members worked to rescue the two trapped victims while...
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
Cars Struck By Gunfire In Phillipsburg: Report
Two cars were struck by gunfire in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive.com reports. A half-dozen shell casings were found around Pear Alley in the area of Fillmore Street after the shots were fired just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. A holster was...
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Motorcyclist hurt after hitting pole in West Penn
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after colliding with a utility pole in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in West Penn Township. The driver was flown to the hospital, said emergency dispatchers. Officials say the motorcycle was the only...
Coroner IDs security guard shot dead in New Morgan
NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the name of the security guard shot dead over the weekend. Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after shots rang out from a vehicle trespassing on a property in New Morgan, authorities said. Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in...
Security Guard Killed, Colleague Wounded In Berks County Shooting: PD
A security guard was killed and his colleague was wounded when shots rang out while they were on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves late Saturday, Aug. 6 in Berks County, authorities said. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye...
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
Police seek men who stole $3K worth of meds from Maidencreek CVS
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a retail theft in Maidencreek Township, Berks County. It happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at the CVS on Allentown Pike, said Northern Berks Regional police. Two men, seen in the surveillance image above, filled several shopping bags with about $3,000 worth of allergy...
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
