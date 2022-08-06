ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
KNOXVILLE, TN
5 Things to Know about the Tennessee State Fair

From August 18 through 27 listen to live music; take part in baking, tablescaping, arm wrestling, and other fun competitions; see livestock shows and tractor pulls; have fun on the midway rides; and more! We've rounded up five things you should know about the Tennessee State Fair before you go.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage

A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
NEWPORT, TN
Anderson County names new animal control director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County has named a new director of Animal Care and Control. Damon McKenna started on Thursday in his new position as director. McKenna's hiring follows some controversy surrounding the previous director. The former director, Brian Porter, was accused of not having the proper license to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

