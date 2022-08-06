Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
WBIR
Throwback Thursday: Hollywood Comes to Town - The Making of King Kong Lives and October Sky in East Tennessee
Many Hollywood productions have taken place in East Tennessee over the years. Two of the most notable were 1986's King Kong Lives and 1999's October Sky.
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
WATE
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home
MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
wvlt.tv
‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier Animal Care Center officials are anticipating another wave of animal intake Wednesday morning. This comes as the facility has reached a 40% over capacity level within the last month. The situation has forced them to move some dogs and cats in offices, hallways and bathrooms.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nashvillelifestyles.com
5 Things to Know about the Tennessee State Fair
From August 18 through 27 listen to live music; take part in baking, tablescaping, arm wrestling, and other fun competitions; see livestock shows and tractor pulls; have fun on the midway rides; and more! We've rounded up five things you should know about the Tennessee State Fair before you go.
wvlt.tv
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage
A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
Anderson County names new animal control director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County has named a new director of Animal Care and Control. Damon McKenna started on Thursday in his new position as director. McKenna's hiring follows some controversy surrounding the previous director. The former director, Brian Porter, was accused of not having the proper license to...
kentuckytoday.com
Mealtime prayer results in gospel conversation, connects churches across country
SEDONA, Ariz. (BP) – Bowed heads before their meal on an anniversary trip led a Tennessee couple to an opportunity to share their faith. That encounter, in turn, was followed by a social media call-out for help and success in connecting the new believer to a local church. On...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
'I just want to go home' | Group sleeps outside gas station over weekend waiting for Greyhound bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Greyhound said Bus 1511 experienced an "unexpected cancellation." It was expected to arrive at the Marathon Gas Station bus stop on Cherry Street, but travelers said it never showed up. "They would say it's going to be there soon, 'It's going to be there...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Looking to Lease Field for Dove Hunting
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season. The first segment of hunting opens at noon on September 1st. Reports said landowners can earn up to $4,000, for providing a dove field for a minimum of three priority public hunting dates in September.
Comments / 0