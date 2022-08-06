Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
ospreyobserver.com
After Serving Riverview For Almost 50 Years, George’s Mower Service Heads For Retirement
George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.
hernandosun.com
Destination Mermaids- The Tail Trail
The appearance of an enchanting sea creature drew many admirers and on-lookers to Hernando Park over a weekend in late June, as kids and families stopped to gaze upon a beautiful mermaid perched on a rock. In 2020, the Florida Mermaid Trail introduced mer-magic to Hernando County implementing the creation of twenty-one handcrafted miniature mermaid figurines to be placed around the historic City of Brooksville. Now, Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau, Brooksville Main Street, and the Hernando County Fine Arts Council have marked the inaugural shipment of the life-sized mermaid statues that are included in Destination Mermaids – The Tail Trail.
villages-news.com
Villager who worked in CIA to offer program on disappearance of Amelia Earhart
The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will host Dr. Donald Wyman at their 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 meeting at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome. Wyman will speak about the life and disappearance of Amelia Earhart in a talk entitled “The Sky’s the Limit.” The trailblazing...
musicfestnews.com
Spirit of Woodstock This Weekend in Brooksville FL
Spirit of Woodstock This Weekend in Brooksville FL. The 4th annual Spirit of Woodstock celebration returns to Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Florida, Friday through Sunday, August 12-14. You’ll find three days of peace, love, and music… and a bunch of like-minded friends (not half a million, thought!).
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
hernandosun.com
Rusted Jade: One Year Anniversary
This month marks the one year anniversary of the opening for the Rusted Jade Art Collective. This is a showplace for artists which they can utilize in a variety of ways; as an art gallery, an education center, or an art shop. Now, the Rusted Jade, located at 1142 W. Jefferson St. in Brooksville, is celebrating its first birthday by hosting a public art show! This show is open to submissions from area artists. The art show and a new art space will debut between 5-6 pm on Saturday, August 20, at the Rusted Jade’s One Year Birthday Bash. Food and music will be featured at the bash, which is free and open to the public.
ospreyobserver.com
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is included among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by FORTUNE/Merative™ (formerly FORTUNE/IBM Watson Health). The Riverview hospital made the list as part of the group of five St. Joseph’s Hospitals. This is the fifth consecutive year that St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has earned...
suncoastnews.com
School Board races in Hernando have incumbents on the hot seat
School board incumbents have been sweating across the country, the state and the county as angry and engaged parents turn to challengers and seem to want an end to the status quo. Hernando County’s school board has been the scene of heated rhetoric. Board members have been told that...
Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
995qyk.com
Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted
Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
Citrus County Chronicle
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
suncoastnews.com
School Board approves $478.7 million budget for 2022-23
BROOKSVILLE – David Bond had a simple request for the School Board: preserve marching bands for his sons, including Zack, who also came to the meeting. The two braved a downpour to come to the July 26 budget meeting and hear about the district’s spending plan for the coming year.
Pasco School District: Homework shouldn't count toward students' final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Sheriff’s Ag Unit Finds Wandering Pony In Spring Hill, Pasco County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A wandering pony was found in Spring Hill, Pasco County, and the Sheriff wants to return it home to its owner. According to deputies, Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s Agriculture Unit found the pictured black male pony, on Aug. 8 around 10:30
