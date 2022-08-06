LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students head back to school, traffic will be back in the morning and afternoon. School districts want to make sure the community is ready for it. School district police will be directing traffic and everyone needs to drive safely, especially around school buses. United Independent School District (UISD) Police Department’s Sergeant Sergio Garcia said, “when the bus driver initiates the stop sign in the bus to pick up or drop off students, all drivers should stop. It is a violation if you ignore the stop sign, especially if a student is crossing, or another pedestrian is walking. They can be conducted to a criminal investigation as well.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO