Fatherfiguredadbod
3d ago
if this wouldve occured in another city, this accodent would have caused racial protesting and riots. laredo might not be a great city where theres much to do, but we have a very civilized community.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.
