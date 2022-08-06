Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
visitmaine.net
26 Best Things to Do in Saco & Biddeford Maine | Experience the Twin Cities
Southern Maine has been a summer tourist destination for centuries. The sand, surf, and seafood — and in recent decades, the arts and food scenes — are unparalleled. If you’re heading to the area this year, here are all the best things to do in Saco & Biddeford Maine, the twin cities.
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
Oh Deer, Why is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland, Maine?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Will Empire Chinese Kitchen Ever Open Their Doors for Indoor Dining Again?
The last couple of years brought a lot of devastating blows with local spots shutting down, hours cutting down, and business just not running as usual. We’ve adjusted to the new norm and happily welcomed indoor dining back but not every place in town has resurfaced. Empire Chinese Kitchen.
WPFO
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever
Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Period costume dress says something in this special photo
It’s a simple statue, in period costume, and telling us more than you might think. It’s something you don’t see everyday, and has a good story with it. Can you identify this Mystery Photo? Send along your ideas to. elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Readers have been...
wgan.com
Osprey pilots conclude training exercises in Portland area
You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Gifford's closes Auburn ice cream stand early for the season
AUBURN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Monday that its family-owned stand in Auburn has closed early this season. The ice cream company wrote the following in the post, noting that a staff shortage is a culprit for the Auburn stand's premature closure:. "Like...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: Kristine Logan is piloting Brunswick Landing toward new destinations
In January, Kristine Logan began work as executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, a municipal corporation that’s guiding transformation of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick into a thriving community of businesses and homes, Brunswick Landing. But Logan’s commitment to that mission goes deeper than her new job.
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
