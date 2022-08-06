ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

92 Moose

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
94.3 WCYY

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever

Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
SACO, ME
wgan.com

Osprey pilots conclude training exercises in Portland area

You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Women to Watch: Kristine Logan is piloting Brunswick Landing toward new destinations

In January, Kristine Logan began work as executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, a municipal corporation that’s guiding transformation of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick into a thriving community of businesses and homes, Brunswick Landing. But Logan’s commitment to that mission goes deeper than her new job.
BRUNSWICK, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

