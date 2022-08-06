ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Crazy,’ ‘craftsman,’ ‘wizard’: How Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan developed his unique coaching style

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy