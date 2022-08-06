Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Brazil’s Ana Vaz: ‘The Past Never Passes’
Click here to read the full article. Presented at Locarno’s Cineasti del Presente competition, the first feature film of Brazilian filmmaker and curator Ana Vaz portrays the battle between the urban expansion of Brasília and the misplacement of its local fauna. It reprises some of the artist’s obsessions as well as questioning the urban identity of Brazil’s capital, denouncing both its institutional role and the artificiality of its architecture. The production has been possible thanks to an Italian, French and Brazilian collaboration carried out by Fondazione In Between Art Film and Spectre Films. This dark 16 mm avant-garde documentary begins with a...
Why Reddit Is Jealous Of Costco's Korean Food Court
Everyone knows that one of the main reasons to shop at Costco is the cheap and delicious lunch you get at the food court. We also all know that everyone's favorite menu item is Costco's famous hot dogs. That classic hotdog and soda combo has stayed at the same low price it's been since the 80s — a reasonable $1.50 — but some other items at the store's food court have been hit with a price increase, specifically the chicken bake and a large cup of soda, according to The Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students cheer as online translation tools add more African languages
KAMPALA, August 10 (Reuters) - Ugandan IT student Andrew Njuki spent years hunched over English-language textbooks, often grappling with material that would have been easier to grasp in his mother tongue Luganda.
The beluga whale that was in River Seine has died - local authority
PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The beluga whale which was lifted out of the River Seine earlier on Wednesday has died, despite the mission to save it, according to local authorities.
Wildfires rage in southwestern France amid new heatwave
PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wildfires raged in southwestern France on Tuesday, destroying sixteen houses, burning 6,000 hectares and forcing the evacuation of almost 6,000 people in an area already hit last month by huge blazes.
Elon Musk Sells $7B of Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter Courtroom Drama
Elon Musk has sold $6.9 billion of his Tesla stock ahead of a looming legal battle that may force him to buy Twitter. The capricious electric-car mogul backed out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company in July, but Twitter sued Musk demanding that he make good on its terms. With the trial set to take place in Delaware in October, the world’s richest man appears to be making sure he has enough cash ready to go if the case doesn’t go his way. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. He also confirmed that he had finished selling Tesla stock and that he would buy shares in his company again if he doesn’t wind up having to buy Twitter.Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'
China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. "We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form," said the paper.
Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 168 of the invasion
Zelenskiy vows to ‘liberate’ Crimea as Kyiv denies responsibility for deadly attack on Russian airbase in the region
Russia-Ukraine war: fears over Moscow’s plans for captured nuclear plant; Zelenskiy vows to ‘liberate’ Crimea – live
Russian forces to sever power at Europe’s largest nuclear plant to connect it to Crimea in ‘extremely dangerous’ process, Ukraine’s Energoatom warns
Mashed
140K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0