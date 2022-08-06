Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO