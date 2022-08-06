ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Delayed: New Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers and Raw Scans

Did we really just witness the death of one of the most popular characters in the series or it is set up for a huge emotion-driven powerup for Deku and now fans are very excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at chapter 363 of My Hero Academia where we will discuss everything about it including its release date, raw scans, leaks, spoilers and other important information.
COMICS
Land of Lustrous Chapter 98 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates

Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
COMICS
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
COMICS
The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry

Anime is hugely popular, but you might not know exactly what it is. The word is used outside of Japan to refer to cartoons produced within Japan. This is a little confusing, however, as “anime” is also the Japanese word for animation. The nation uses it to describe all animation, regardless of which country it comes from.
VIDEO GAMES
