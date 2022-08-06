Read full article on original website
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
ComicBook
Wednesday: Christina Ricci "Flattered" to Join Tim Burton's Addams Family Reboot
It didn't take long for Netflix's Addams Family revival series, simply titled Wednesday, to bring back the Wednesday Addams that many fans know and love, actress Christina Ricci. Having played the part in her childhood in both of Barry Sonnenfeld's live-action feature films, it only made sense for at least a nod to be given even though actress Jenna Ortega will take on the part for the Tim Burton-executive produced series. Speaking in a new interview Ricci opened up about returning to the world of Charles Addams creation, calling it "flattering" to be asked to return to the franchise.
Hayden Panettiere Spotted on Scream 6 Set in Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions. Hayden Panetierre is ready to scream again. Eleven years after she appeared as Kirby Reed in Scream 4, the actress was photographed on set of the horror franchise's upcoming sixth installment. In a snap taken by her co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown,...
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
AOL Corp
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing
Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
In Style
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'
Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
